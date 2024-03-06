Unplayable Podcast: Milestone-heavy match to end Test season

Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Mitch Starc are all on the verge of ticking off very impressive Test milestones

One final Test match to round out the summer!

Christchurch is the scene and Andrew Ramsey is there and he gives Josh Schonafinger the lowdown on what to expect at Hagley Oval.

Mitch Starc needs two poles to go past Dennis Lillee while Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will line up in their 100th matches apiece.

TRIVIA ANSWERS

The only bowlers in Test cricket with a better strike rate than Mitch Starc’s 48.62 are:

Dale Steyn (42.38), Malcolm Marshall (46.76) and … Waqar Younis (43.49)!

In terms of players playing their 100th Tests together, it’s far more common than we assumed!

Mike Atherton and Alex Stewart did so in 2000, Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis and Stephen Fleming did in the same match in 2006, and Michael Clarke and Alastair Cook also reached 100 in the Perth Test of 2013-14!

