Boland released from Test squad to play crunch Shield game

Scott Boland will boost Victoria's tilt at making their third consecutive Marsh Sheffield Shield final after the paceman was released from Australia's Test squad in New Zealand.

Overlooked as the Aussie pace trio fronted up for a seventh consecutive Test, Boland returned to Melbourne on Saturday and is expected to feature for the Vics' in their virtual semi-final against Western Australia from Monday.

Victory over the back-to-back reigning champions should put Will Sutherland's men into the Shield final, likely to be hosted by Tasmania, later this month.

It's a huge addition for Victoria given the potency of Boland at domestic level. He has taken 26 wickets at 16.50 from five Shield matches this season and is statistically the most miserly bowler in the competition.

WA have only lost one of their past 10 Shield matches against Victoria (won five, drawn four), with the two sides building a fierce rivalry over the past two seasons.

Sam Whiteman's side could welcome back Ashton Agar into their side alongside frontline spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, while Victoria are expected to be without Will Pucovski after he was concussed in their defeat to Tasmania last week.

Victoria will confirm their squad on Sunday.

Boland has had to bide his time this summer behind the 'big three' Test pacemen and will head over to the United Kingdom following the Australian season for a maiden county stint at Durham.

The 34-year-old is set for an extended stay at the northern county – who have been promoted back up to Division 1 in 2024 – and will feature in both four-day and T20 fixtures until the end of July.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings