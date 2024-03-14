Wade to retire from red-ball cricket after Shield final

The 36-year-old will continue to play white-ball formats for both Tasmania and Hobart Hurricanes

The Marsh Sheffield Shield final will be Matthew Wade's final first-class match with the veteran today confirming he would retire from red-ball cricket.

Wade, who is delaying his arrival at the Indian Premier League to play in the Shield final with his native Tasmania, told his state teammates of his decision before their final round fixture against South Australia.

Wade will continue playing white-ball formats and is expected to be part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad that travels to the Caribbean in June, and has two more seasons on his deal with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The 36-year-old, who earned a Baggy Green in 2012, played 36 Test matches as both a wicketkeeper and specialist batter between 2012 and 2021.

Wade won four Shield titles during a decade playing with Victoria before returning to Tasmania ahead of the 2017-18 summer, a season in which he was part of a losing Shield final side to Queensland.

"Firstly, I would like to thank my family, my wife Julia, and kids Winter, Goldie, and Duke, for the sacrifices they have made throughout my career, as I travelled Australia and the world as a red-ball cricketer," Wade said in a statement.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the long-form game provides, and although I will continue to play white ball cricket, wearing the Baggy Green while playing for my country remains a highlight of my career.

"I am grateful to all of my teammates throughout my career, along with Cricket Victoria for providing me with the foundations to grow as a first-class cricketer, and Cricket Tasmania for supporting me in finishing my career as a cricketer in my home state."

To date Wade has scored 9,183 first-class runs at an average of 40.81 // Getty

Having played as Tasmania's wicketkeeper in the first-half of this summer's Shield season, long spells resulted in back stiffness that caused Wade to miss four games for the Hurricanes during KFC BBL|13. He returned to the side as an opener for the first time at Shield level in his 17-year career, and is expected to open the batting in the final against Western Australia in Perth starting Thursday.

Tasmania men's head coach Jeff Vaughan spoke of Wade's professionalism and the important role he played in Tasmanian cricket since coming back to the state.

"I would like to personally thank and congratulate Matthew for all he has done for Tasmania and Australia in red-ball cricket, he was always professional, and never shied away from the contest," Vaughan said.

"While his career with our Shield squad may be coming to an end, we look forward to still having him around our group in white ball cricket for the coming years playing for the Tigers, and in purple for the Hurricanes.

"We hope that we can help send him off with a win in the Sheffield Shield Final next week, and we know that he has given his all for our badge every time he played for Tasmania."