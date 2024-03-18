Unplayable Podcast: Paris, Wade look to end season on high

Two of this week's Sheffield Shield finalists in Matthew Wade and Joel Paris look ahead to the summer's final match

It's a bumper Marsh Sheffield Shield final preview to round out the Unplayable Podcast for the 2023-24 summer!

On this show:

Listen to our Team of the Tournament debate at 4:40, our Matthew Wade interview at 24:10, our Joel Paris interview at 36:45 and our Final tips and predictions at 50:15.

