Webster's sensational summer earns Shield's top gong

Tasmania allrounder voted player of the season after producing one of the best individual campaigns in Sheffield Shield history

03:41 Play video Beau's brilliant summer in the Shield

Tasmania star Beau Webster’s dominant all-round Marsh Sheffield Shield campaign has been rewarded with player-of-the-season honours for 2023-24.

Webster produced one of the best individual seasons in the 131-year history of the competition, becoming just the fourth player to score 900 runs and take 25 wickets in a single Shield campaign.

He finished the home-and-away season as the competition's leading run-scorer (914 at 65.28), going past Western Australia's Cameron Bancroft in the penultimate round with a match-defining second-innings 167 not out against Victoria to seal Tasmania's spot in the final.

The 30-year-old then took three wickets in each innings in Tasmania’s final round loss to South Australia to finish inside the top 15 wicket-takers for the season with 26 at 28.46. He also took 20 catches to affirm his status as one of Australia's best catchers, especially in the slips.

Webster polled 21 votes (with each on-field umpire awarding 3-2-1 votes for each match) to win the award by three from NSW batter Ollie Davies (18) and WA seamer Joel Paris.

While Webster hit three centuries for the season, undoubtedly his best knock was his epic 180-ball unbeaten 167 against Victoria in round nine in a 153-run last wicket partnership with Riley Meredith, lifting the Tigers from 9-154 to 307 all out.

It set the Vics 442 to win, which they got within 57 of on the final day, Webster also taking three wickets for the match to put Tasmania into the Shield decider for the first time since 2017-18.

The right-hander's other centuries came against NSW in round five (103) and WA in round eight (100), while he also finished 97 not out against Victoria in round four.

05:27 Play video Webster stands tall with incredible Shield century

Webster's best performance with the ball was his 4-32 against South Australia in the opening game of the season, and he also finished the home-and-away campaign with multiple wickets in four of the Tigers' last six innings in the field.

His sensational summer saw him join an elite group of Tom Moody (1994-95), Garry Sobers (1963-64) and Norm O’Neill (1957-58) as the only players to hit 900 runs and take 25 wickets in a Shield season.

"We haven't seen a season quite like Beau's I reckon for a long time," Tasmanian skipper Jordan Silk said. "The way he's been able to keep us in games and win games for us has been hugely important."

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade said he believes Webster would have to be the "next man in" for Australia's Test team if allrounder Mitch Marsh was to get injured.

"For a batting number six who can bowl a few overs, which is what that spot is, he'll be pushing for that," Wade said last Friday after announcing his retirement from first-class cricket.

"He's been huge and hopefully (there's) one more good week for him (in the final against WA beginning on Thursday at the WACA Ground).

"Andrew McDonald was probably the only player I played with who is doing what (Webster) is with bat and ball; just consistently taking wickets when we need it and then he's piled on a heap of runs … it's been a phenomenal season."

The Marsh Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, as well as live streamed free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings