What Brisbane's new Olympic plan means for Gabba cricket

International and Big Bash cricket will continue to be played at the Gabba up to and beyond the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, with the historic stadium in line for a $500m upgrade.

The Queensland Government announced this week it was walking away from previous plans for a $2.7 billion knock-down rebuild of the Gabba for the Games that would have seen the stadium out of action between 2029 and 2032.

Instead, the state government will spend $1.6bn on refurbishing the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre built for the 1982 Commonwealth Games to host track and field athletics events, while the remainder of funding would be split "roughly half-half" between the Gabba and the city's main rectangular field, Suncorp Stadium.

The opening match of the 2021-22 men's Ashes was held at the Gabba // Getty

In a departure from Olympic norms, Suncorp Stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies for the Brisbane Olympics, while the Gabba's involvement in the Games has been walked back to hosting Olympic T20 cricket, which is being introduced to the Games at Los Angeles in 2028.

Announcing the changes, Queensland Premier Steven Miles, said: "We will deliver refurbishments at the Gabba. Since we put together this original Games plan cricket wasn't an Olympic sport, it is now, and we'll be able to play cricket at the Gabba and broadcast those images right around the world, particularly into the subcontinent where we know they are cricket obsessed.

"This means cricket and AFL will not be displaced from the Gabba, they will continue to be able to play at the Gabba throughout the entire Games preparation period."

However, the independent review found numerous major issues with the Gabba.

In a joint statement, Cricket Australia and Queensland Cricket cautiously welcomed the latest developments.

A look down the Gabba pitch ahead of the 2012 Brisbane Test // Getty

"Cricket Australia and Queensland Cricket welcome the findings of Graham Quirk and his panel’s review of Olympic venue infrastructure, and the State Government’s subsequent commitment to refurbish the Gabba, as we eagerly look forward to cricket being played at the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games," the statement read.

"We also acknowledge that the Premier’s commitment to invest in the Gabba ensures that cricket is not displaced between now and the Games, allowing Brisbane Heat and international cricket matches to continue to be played in Brisbane.

"We will continue to work closely with the State Government and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the forthcoming capital investment in the Gabba and the wider precinct delivers on the expectations of cricket fans into the future."

Meeting those expectations looms as a key challenge for the Gabba, with the independent review less than flattering about the stadium.

The review, led by former Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, had recommended demolishing the Gabba after building a brand new $3.4bn stadium in the city's north, to which international and Big Bash cricket would have moved to after the Olympics.

But that recommendation was rejected by the cost-conscious state government.

The Quirk review found that although the Gabba provided a good experience for spectators and was widely beloved by the general public, behind the scenes it was in an "appalling" state that required substantial upgrading with issues including structural integrity, building code compliance and modern accessibility standards all in need of addressing.

The Gabba hosting a match during BBL|08 // Getty

"It is no longer fit-for-purpose and falls significantly short of the quality of facility enjoyed by spectators in almost all other oval stadiums in Australia," the report said.

"The facilities for visiting teams are appalling, with rooms too small for players, no air conditioning and the need for makeshift ice baths outside toilet cubicles.

"The Gabba’s back-of-house operations are severely compromised by poor connectivity and lack of space and facilities for stadium hirers, staff, athletes and other stadium users are in many cases appalling."

The Gabba has hosted a Test every summer since missing the 1976-77 summer, when Pakistan toured for three Tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, plus the Centenary Test at the MCG.

The review found a full Gabba rebuild would likely cost about $3bn but "will not deliver to the full brief of an international standard stadium" and said the location had multiple issues that could not be designed out or resolved in a new stadium in the current location.

The Gabba had long enjoyed a reputation as the Australian cricket team's fortress, and was unbeaten at the venue for 32 consecutive years, but two of the past four Tests at the venue have ended in defeat for the Aussies, with India storming to a famous victory in 2021 and last summer's thrilling eight-run win by West Indies.