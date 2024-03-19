Scoop Podcast: Tayla Vlaeminck's triumphant return

Aussie quick shares how she fought her way back into the Aussie squad after a torrid injury run

The Aussie women have landed in Dhaka for the final leg of what's been a mammoth 2023-24 season.

Joining hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the show is fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck who fought her way back into the Australian squad ahead of the tour to Bangladesh following a torrid run of injuries.

Tayla shares what her emotions were when she received the call from selector Shawn Flegler, as well as her excitement at the prospect of reuniting with fellow Victorians Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham, who've both shared similarly tough runs with injury.

Before that, Emily shares the latest news from on the ground in Dhaka ahead of the first ODI on Thursday, which will be streamed live by the BCB on their YouTube and Facebook channels.

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

March 21: First ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 24: Second ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 27: Third ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan