Heat, Bulls lose title-winning coach Seccombe

Wade Seccombe's time as coach of Queensland and Brisbane Heat has come to an abrupt end

BBL title-winning coach Wade Seccombe has stood down from his dual roles leading Brisbane Heat and Queensland’s men’s teams.

Seccombe was in charge as the Heat took the KFC BBL|13 title, the club’s first since 2012-13, but will not be in place to defend the crown following the shock news on Wednesday night.

The former state wicketkeeper has coached the Bulls since 2017 and the Heat since 2021 but was without a contract for either ahead of the 2024-25 summer.

A News Corp report said Seccombe opted not to reapply for the jobs.

While Seccombe’s time in charge of the Heat was undoubtedly a success having made the final in the past two seasons, Queensland’s performances in the Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup have dipped.

10:00 Play video Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat | BBL|13

The Bulls finished last in the Shield, their first wooden spoon in the competition since 2007-08, and fifth in the Marsh Cup in 2023-24.

However, it was only three seasons ago that the Bulls won the Sheffield Shield under his watch (2020-21), which they also achieved during his first season at the helm (2017-18).

"Winning the BBL was huge goal of mine as a coach and a massive achievement for the club, and that is something that I will look back on with great pleasure down the track," Seccombe said in a statement.

Seccombe celebrates with his players after claiming the 2017-18 Sheffield Shield // Getty

"I said when I was reappointed a few years ago that there were several coaching goals I had set myself, with a BBL title and a chance to work with the Australian team again or internationally among the challenges that lay ahead for me.

"My family and I will take stock on things from here and see what opportunities may present themselves in the future. I am eternally grateful for their support and the success I have been fortunate to experience as a coach is due to them."

A legend of Queensland cricket, Seccombe represented the Bulls in 101 Shield matches and played in four title-winning sides.