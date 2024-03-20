Spinning track, illness factors as Aussies weigh first ODI XI

Alyssa Healy was not giving anything away as Australia ponder their first combination for their first ever ODI in Bangladesh

Australia could field as many as four spinners in their XI for Thursday’s opening one-dayer against Bangladesh following Sophie Molineux’s heroics in the Women’s Premier League final.

Captain Alyssa Healy was tight-lipped when asked about the side Australia would field in their first ever ODI in Bangladesh on the eve of the match – but she did reveal there was some illness around the 14-player squad, which could impact selection.

The tourists will make at least one change to the side that took the field in the third ODI against South Africa last month; Megan Schutt was ‘managed’ for that game and her spot taken by Darcie Brown, who is absent from this series due to a foot injury.

Schutt is bound to return, but a bevvy of pace-bowling allrounders means Australia could consider changing the balance of their attack, bringing in Molineux in place of a quick.

If not, Australia could still consider adding Molineux’s left-arm spin to the mix, instead of playing both leg-spinners Georgia Wareham and Alana King as they have preferred in recent series.

Molineux has not played an ODI since October 2021, but will be full of confidence after picking up a match-winning 3-20 in the WPL final to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first title.

Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner is a lock in the XI with her off-spin, and while Grace Harris is less likely to feature in the 50-over format, she also brings a bowling option with her own off-spin.

"We're still working through a few niggles and a bit of illness that's going around our group right now," Healy said in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"But there's a real potential (for four spinners) looking at the conditions here and statistics in the past that have shown that spin does play a big role here.

"But I also still see our pace attack playing a really crucial role in in this series moving forward."

Ten members of Australia’s 14-player squad were involved in the WPL, which started just days after Australia’s multi-format series against South Africa wrapped up on February 18.

Some players have not been home since the Australians came into camp for the start of that series on January 24, but Healy said managing that fatigue was now part and parcel of the modern game.

"I think there's some different levels of battery power around our group at the moment and I think that's part of the modern game and that's exactly what is going to start happening moving forward, players playing right around the world 12 months of the year," Healy said.

"Fortunately for us, I feel we've got some great perspective in our group - we've got Tayla Vlaeminck back in our in our squad for the first time for a long time, Sophie Molineux around the group.

"That's enough perspective in there that if you're feeling a little bit tired, you're feeling a little bit fatigued, there's players that are absolutely busting their guts to be here playing for Australia and that's a nice reminder for each and every one of us."

With a T20 World Cup to be played in Bangladesh later this year, fielding a full strength squad on this trip was essential.

Australia haven’t toured Bangladesh in more than 10 years, but now have six white-ball games to gather intel before they vie for a fourth consecutive T20 World Cup title in September and October.

"It's such a great opportunity for our group to come here into these really foreign conditions and play as a team that are really comfortable in these conditions and played their whole lives here," Healy said.

"So for us, it's a great challenge and I hope from a Bangladeshi point of view as well, that it's a great opportunity for them to really take it to some really good sides that are coming to tour here."

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

March 21: First ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 24: Second ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 27: Third ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan