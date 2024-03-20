Aussie women dominate Hundred draft as men snubbed

Top-priced David Warner and Tim David among Aussie men passed over at Hundred draft while 12 Aussie women secured deals

Australia's world-beating women have dominated the 2024 Hundred draft that was completed on Wednesday night (UK time).

Five of the eight first-round picks used were Australians, with Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning snapped up with the second and third selections respectively.

Following those superstars were Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen, rounding out a decidedly green-and-gold heavy opening to the night.

On the men's side of the draw, players from West Indies proved extremely popular, with four Windies big hitters picked and no Aussies.

However there was some joy in later rounds, with Daniel Sams selected by the Northern SuperChargers and Sean Abbott by the Birmingham Phoenix.

Several big-name Aussies missed selection, including David Warner, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Wade and Tim David, who won the inaugural Hundred with Southern Brave in 2021.

International stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine and Jason Roy couldn't find a home either, although Roy (as a local player) is a chance to be signed as a replacement player should injury strike in the coming weeks.

The latter stages of the draft were far more fruitful for the Australian women, with Sophie Molineux, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne and Lauren Cheatle all selected.

In somewhat of a surprisie, Indian stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues did not attract a bid after both were listed in the highest reserve price bracket (£50,000, A$97,000).

The 12 new Australian signings takes the total to feature in the tournament to 21, after it was announced last month that nine Australians would be retained by their franchises, including the title-winning Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson at the Oval Invincibles.

NSW's Maitlan Brown, who featured in the championship-winning side with the Southern Brave last year, wasn't picked up, and neither were her compatriots Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns or Laura Harris.

Australians in the Hundred 2024

Men

Birmingham Phoenix: Sean Abbott ($97,000)

London Spirit: Nathan Ellis ($194,000)

Northern Superchargers: Daniel Sams, Matt Short (both $145,000)

Oval Invincibles: Adam Zampa ($194,000), Spencer Johnson ($117,000)

Women

Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry ($78,000)

London Spirit: Meg Lanning ($97,000), Grace Harris ($78,000), Georgia Redmayne ($34,000)

Manchester Originals: Beth Mooney($97,000), Sophie Molineux ($78,000)

Northern Superchargers: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland (both $97,000), Georgia Wareham ($78,000)

Oval Invincibles: Amanda-Jade Wellington ($58,000)

Southern Brave: Lauren Cheatle ($27,000)

Trent Rockets: Ashleigh Gardner ($97,000), Alana King ($78,000), Heather Graham ($58,000)

Welsh Fire: Jess Jonassen ($58,000)

* All figures in AUD converted at time of draft for 2024 salary bands