WATCH: Australia batting first in opening Bangladesh ODI

Australia's historic ODI series against Bangladesh is officially underway, with fans able to tune into a live stream on YouTube

Australia are batting first in the opening one-day international in Dhaka after Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss.

The tourists have named a settled XI for the first of three ODIs, with just one change to the side that played South Africa last month.

Megan Schutt had been rested for that third one-dayer against the Proteas but resumes her spot in the XI, replacing Darcie Brown, who was ruled out of the Bangladesh tour with a foot injury last week.

The match is being live streamed and can be watched on the Bangladesh Cricket Board YouTube channel

Bangladesh XI: Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Australia captain Alyssa Healy had identified Bangladesh's bowling attack as a major threat on the eve of the game and her side will immediately be put to the test.

"They possess a lot of skill within their bowling attack in particular, a lot of spin, which is quite noticeable and obviously a real challenge for teams not from the subcontinent to come over here to these conditions and have to counteract that," Healy told reporters in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"So for us as a batting unit, we're going to have to counteract that and adapt conditions really quickly and adapt to what they're going to throw at us with the ball in hand.

"I think that (the conditions) are going to be quite foreign to us.

"But I think there's enough experience within our group and enough communication in particular to make sure that we're adapting to those conditions and still being able to score runs when they don't quite suit us."

The teams have only met on one previous occasion in ODIs, during the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.

Australia and Bangladesh are also meeting in a bilateral series for the first time, in what is Healy’s team’s first visit to the Asian nation in a decade.

"It's exciting for us, we play a lot against India, England and New Zealand and we don't really get the opportunity to play against Bangladesh very often," Healy said.

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

March 21: First ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 24: Second ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 27: Third ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan