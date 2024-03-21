LIVE: Whiteman tons up before Freeman strikes on tea

WA skipper peeled off his second Sheffield Shield final ton before a tremendous off-break from Jarrod Freeman undid Aaron Hardie

Tea update: Western Australia skipper Sam Whiteman struck a fighting century before Tasmania hit back with two quick wickets before tea in an intriguing start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield final at the WACA Ground.

WA were cruising at 0-110 and 2-193 after losing the toss and being sent in to bat on the green-tinged wicket.

But the loss of Whiteman (104 off 154 balls) and Aaron Hardie (0) in the moments before tea has rocketed Tasmania back into the contest.

WA went to tea at 4-194, with Hilton Cartwright unbeaten on 35 and Josh Inglis the next man due in.

The Warriors pulled off two big selection calls leading into the match, handing Cooper Connolly his Shield debut and bringing in veteran D'Arcy Short as a replacement for the injured Cameron Bancroft (concussion).

Short (50 off 127 balls) rode his luck on the way to posting the eighth half-century of his first-class career.

The 33-year-old was on 13 with the scoreboard reading 0-43 when he appeared to get a glove to a Beau Webster legside delivery.

Tasmania's celebrations for caught behind were shortlived after the delivery was called a no-ball.

Short was then dropped on 16 by Caleb Jewell at first slip and a short time later he sent a slashing stroke just millimetres over the gully fielder.

Put down at first slip! Tasmania still searching for their first wicket #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/4v5x60cTaI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 21, 2024

WA went to lunch at 0-82, but Short's luck finally ran out when he edged Gabe Bell behind during the middle session.

Jayden Goodwin fell three overs later when he edged spinnner Jarrod Freeman (2-54) to slip, but Whiteman steadied the ship on the way to posting his 15th first-class century and second ton in a Shield final.

Something special was required to bring Whiteman undone and Iain Carlisle came up with the goods by producing a delivery that jagged back an incredible amount to trap the WA skipper lbw.

Hardie was clean bowled by Freeman five balls later, ensuring Tasmania ended the middle session with four scalps to their name.

WA's bid to win a three-peat of Shield titles was dealt a huge blow on Sunday when star opener Bancroft crashed his bike.

A banged-up Bancroft spent a night in hospital and was ruled out of the final, but he came along on Thursday to support his teammates.

Cameron Bancroft at the WACA Ground supporting WA - but getting no sympathy from his teammate Andrew Tye! 🐰 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/6vGBxAhndz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 21, 2024

The selection of Short ahead of Teague Wyllie to open was a surprise.

But the biggest shock was the selection of Connolly.

The 20-year-old spin-bowling allrounder became a cult hero a year ago when he led the Perth Scorchers to victory in the BBL final against Brisbane.

Connolly was set to play in the first Shield game of the current season, but those plans were scuppered when he broke a toe while jumping off a boat.

Paceman Liam Haskett was the unlucky player to drop out of the squad to accommodate Connolly.

Tasmania are aiming to win their first Shield title since 2012/13.

