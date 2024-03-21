Sutherland, King star as Australia thrash Bangladesh in first ODI

Annabel Sutherland hit a memorable unbeaten fifty before Australia dominated with the ball to make a statement in their first ever ODI in Bangladesh

Australia have overcome early troubles with the bat to thrash Bangladesh by 118 runs in the opening one-day international in Dhaka.

After being sent in by the hosts at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Annabel Sutherland rescued Australia from trouble at 6-112 and anchored the remainder of their innings with a composed 58no not out from 76 deliveries, passing fifty for the third time in her ODI career.

She shared a crucial 67-run stand with No.9 Alana King, who produced a career-best 46no from 31 balls.

It was King's enormous final over – that saw the right-hander hit four sixes and a four off the bowing of Fahima Khatun – that pushed Australia's total above 200, as they finished on 7-213.

King hit 29 runs from the final over of Australia's innings // AFP

King then added a wicket to her outstanding all-round day, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 95 in 36 overs, securing a massive win in just the second women's ODI to be played between the two nations.

Megan Schutt (1-5) got Australia's defence off to a perfect start when she had Fargana Hoque Pinky (0) edging behind on the second ball off the innings.

The spinners entered the fray as Murshida Khatun (10) was caught at slip off Ashleigh Gardner (3-22) and King bowled Sobhana Mostary (17) around her legs.

Then, a combination of Australian fielding brilliance and confusion from the Bangladesh batters brought about three run outs in the space of eight overs.

Phoebe Litchfield pounced on a ball at short extra cover and gave Fahima Khatun little chance to turn around after she took several steps down the pitch, throwing down the stumps with a direct hit.

Australia celebrate Litchfield's direct hit run out // AFP

Beth Mooney pulled off a direct hit of her own to run out Mst Ritu Moni (1), and with her team in increasing trouble at 5-75, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty (27) would have rued her own too-casual approach after she was run out failing to ground her bat.

From there it became a procession, with Kim Garth (2-26) and Gardner sharing the remaining wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 95 in 36 overs.

The largest concern for Australia would be in the extras column, which contributed 23 runs to Bangladesh's meagre total.

Alyssa Healy had predicted on the eve of the match that the unfamiliar conditions and Bangladesh's bowling attack would present a challenge for Australia's strong batting line-up.

The new-ball pair of Sultana Khatun (2-42) and Marufa Akter (1-22) proved her correct, reducing the tourists to 3-27 inside the first nine overs.

Sultana bowled Litchfield (0) with her first ball of the match, getting through the left-hander's defences with a superb delivery, and the off-spinner followed up with the key wicket of Ellyse Perry (2), who was sharply caught by Rabeya Khan at slip.

Healy had stuck in there through the difficult opening spell, facing 39 deliveries, but she was forced to depart for 24 when she edged behind off the bowling of 19-year-old quick Marufa Akter.

The Aussie skipper hit three fours in her innings of 24 // AFP

A change to the attack did nothing to ease the pressure on Australia, left-arm orthodox spinner Nahida Akter (2-27) trapped Tahlia McGrath (9) lbw, leaving the tourists 4-48.

Mooney (25) grittily dug in, occupying the crease for 64 deliveries, but she became the fifth wicket to fall when she edged behind off leg-spinner Fahima, while Gardner's promising start ended on 32 off 38 balls when she was stumped advancing down the wicket to Nahida.

That brought Sutherland to the middle with Australia in deep trouble at 6-112, and the unflappable 22-year-old – who last month hit a Test double ton – again showed her quality, bringing up a 69-ball half-century.

She shared a 34-run stand with Georgia Wareham, but it was her unbeaten eighth-wicket stand with King that finally turned the tide in Australia's favour.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

March 24: Second ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 27: Third ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan