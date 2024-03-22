Unrelenting WA bowlers sum up conditions to strangle Tigers

Tasmania's go-slow was due to a brilliant WA's bowling performance, summing up the home conditions perfectly

A disciplined display from Western Australia's unheralded bowling attack have the Marsh Sheffield Shield final hosts in prime position to claim a third successive title.

Missing the likes of first-choice fast bowlers Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris and Matt Kelly to injury, Cameron Gannon (3-26) and Corey Rocchiccioli (2-44) stood up for WA to see Tasmania still trailing by 195 runs at the close on day two.

Although Joel Paris and Charlie Stobo went wicketless, the tall quicks were able to keep the runs they conceded to a minimum as Tasmania crawled at a run rate of 2.03 through their 75 overs.

With WA holding a bonus points advantage (which will determine the result should the match be drawn after five days), it was perplexing to see the normally attacking Caleb Jewell and Beau Webster playing seemingly defensive innings, with strike rates of 38.79 and 19.23 respectively.

But Jewell told reporters at stumps on day two that it wasn't a tactic, Tasmania were simply strangled by WA's bowlers.

"We were trying to score," Jewell said.

"It might not have looked like that, but they were very disciplined.

"There were a couple if divots out there and they were looking after the ball well, so it was difficult to score.

"They did a good job."

Off-spinner Rocchiccioli threatened from his first over, as he locked into, and won, an intriguing battle with Tasmania No.3 Charlie Wakim.

With lunch nearing, Rocchiccioli's snared the wicket of Jewell with a delivery that spat at the WACA Ground surface and clipped the shoulder of the bat, with 'keeper Josh Inglis taking a tough chance on the juggle.

Jewell, who made 45 from 116 deliveries, paid credit to the opposition offie who is in the midst of a record-breaking season.

"He’s a very good bowler, especially in these conditions with the extra bounce," Jewell said.

"It’s probably something that we’re not overly accustomed to.

"He’s done it all year and he’s going to be a challenge in the second innings."

Allrounder Aaron Hardie, limited to five-over spells by management, took one wicket while it was Gannon who claimed the spoils of the suffocating team performance, with three.

"He suits the wicket beautifully, he doesn’t miss his line or length very often," Jewell said of Gannon.

"He was a challenge for all of us today."

Gannon can thank the athleticism of Inglis for his third wicket of the day, that of Tassie skipper Jordan Silk (31).

Silk looked to work a ball off his hip and only resulted in gloving the ball wide to Inglis' left.

The Australian international leapt at full stretch, clinging onto a beautiful one-handed catch and completing the manoeuvre with an exemplary barrel roll.

"He is a freak," Cooper Connolly told reporters at stumps when asked to reflect on Inglis' 73rd-over grab.

"He's so athletic and for a guy his size, he moves so well.

"It was an unbelievable catch."

