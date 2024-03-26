Defending champs CSK thump Johnson's Titans

Aussie paceman takes 1-35 but Chennai take the points with convincing 63-run win

Spencer Johnson's second experience of the IPL proved less rewarding than his first as his Gujarat Titans side were well beaten by defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Johnson produced a match-winning two-wicket death over on debut as Gujarat beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday, but Tuesday's opponents were tougher opposition, winning by 63 runs in Chennai.

The South Australian pacer was the pick of his team's bowlers, but that wasn't saying much. He took 1-35 off his four overs but everyone else went for at least nine an over as Chennai posted 6-206.

Even Adelaide Strikers' spin ace Rashid Khan's two wickets cost 49 runs.

In response, Gujarat limped to 8-143 against a pace-dominated attack. Impact player Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 37 off 31 balls, but the rest of the Gujarat batters struggled to put up partnerships with Chennai holding onto some brilliant catches in the deep.

Captain Shubman Gill made a five-ball eight while Ajinkya Rahane took a blinder at deep midwicket to dismiss the dangerous David Miller for 21.

Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, who had earlier smashed a 20-ball 46 opening the batting, capped Chennai's brilliant night with three catches in the deep.

Opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad capitalised on a dropped catch when on one to make 46 before Johnson had him caught. But that brought in Shivam Dube who hit 51 off 23 balls.

Chennai had defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the season opener while Gujarat notched a six-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction