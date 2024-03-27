WATCH: Aussies include Harris, Garth for third ODI

Two changes for the Australians, who are bowling first as they look to clean sweep Bangladesh in Dhaka

Tahlia McGrath will miss the third and final ODI against Bangladesh due to back spasms, with Grace Harris coming into the Australia XI in her place.

Australia are bowling first in the series finale after Alyssa Healy called correctly at the toss, as her team seek a 3-0 series whitewash.

McGrath is expected to be available for the three-game T20I series beginning Sunday, and Annabel Sutherland has been elevated to No.5 in her place, while Harris has been named in just her second ODI since 2016.

Australia have made a second change for Wednesday's game, with Kim Garth replacing Megan Schutt, whose workload is being managed.

Harris's inclusion means Healy will have five spin options at her disposal. In Sunday's second ODI, the spin quartet of Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux took 9-77 between them as Australia cruised to a six-wicket win.

Bangladesh have made one change at the top of the order, with Sumaiya Akter replacing opener Sobhana Mostary.

Bangladesh XI: Fargana Hoque Pinky, Sumaiya Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Fahima Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by six wickets

March 27: Third ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan