State awards wrap 2023-24: All the winners
Another Aussie summer of cricket has drawn to a close and it was the same two states that dominated the men's and women's domestic competitions.
Western Australia surged home in both the Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup tournaments to claim a dual three-peat of men's trophies, becoming the first team to win three four- and one-day titles in a row at the same time.
And Tasmania secured their own piece of history in the Women's National Cricket League with a third consecutive championship, becoming just the second state after NSW to win three or more WNCL titles in a row.
In the Big Bash Leagues it was the Adelaide Strikers who surged to back-to-back WBBL crowns, while the Brisbane Heat sealed a dominate KFC BBL|13 campaign with the club's second men's title.
With the team titles wrapped up, the six states and the ACT have also handed out their individual awards.
CA state cricket awards
Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Beau Webster (Tasmania)
Women's National Cricket League Player of the Year – Nicola Carey (Tasmania)
Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year – Caleb Jewell (Tasmania)
Weber Women's Big Bash League Player of the Year – Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder)
KFC Big Bash League Player of the Year – Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers)
Lord's Taverners Indigenous Cricketer of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner (NSW)
Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Men's) – Tasmania
Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Women's) – ACT Meteors
Cricket Australia Umpire Award –- Sam Nogajski
New South Wales
Steve Waugh Medal – Jack Edwards
Belinda Clark Medal – Tahlia Wilson
Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Chris Tremain
Michael Bevan Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year) – Daniel Hughes
WNCL Player of the Year – Tahlia Wilson
Mike Hussey Medal (Sydney Thunder BBL Player of the Year) – Tanveer Sangha
Alex Blackwell Medal (Sydney Thunder WBBL Player of the Year) – Chamari Athapaththu
Sydney Sixers BBL Player of the Year – Ben Dwarshuis
Sydney Sixers WBBL Player of the Year – Ellyse Perry
Victoria
Bill Lawry Medal (Sheffield Shield) – Fergus O'Neill
Sharon Tredrea Award (WNCL) – Nicole Faltum
Dean Jones Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup) – Fergus O'Neill
John Scholes Award (players' player) – Fergus O'Neill
Women's Players' Player – Sophie Day
Melbourne Stars BBL and WBBL Players of the Season – Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright (tied) and Annabel Sutherland
Melbourne Renegades BBL and WBBL Players of the Season – Jake Fraser-McGurk and Georgia Wareham
Tasmania
Ricky Ponting Medal (Male Tigers Player of the Year) – Beau Webster
Veronica Pyke Award (Female Tigers Player of the Year) – Nicola Carey
David Boon Medal (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year) – Beau Webster
Jack Simmons Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year) – Beau Webster
Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|09 Player of the Tournament – Lizelle Lee
Hobart Hurricanes BBL|13 Player of the Tournament – Chris Jordan
Female Young Player of the Year – Hayley Silver-Holmes
Jamie Cox Male Young Player of the Year – Aidan O’Connor
State Umpire of the Year – Sam Nogajski
Chairman's Award (Female) – Elyse Villani
Chairman's Award (Male) – Lawrance Neil-Smith
Female Tigers Captain's Award – Emma Manix-Geeves
Scott Mason Memorial Male Captain's Award – Charlie Wakim
Second XI Player of the Year – Nick Davis
South Australia
Neil Dansie Award – Nathan McSweeney
Andrea McCauley Medal – Amanda-Jade Wellington
Lord Hampden Trophy (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year) – Nathan McSweeney
Marsh One-Day Cup MVP – Daniel Drew
Strikers WBBL MVP – Katie Mack
Strikers BBL MVP – Matthew Short
Tegan McPharlin Award (team culture) – Bridget Patterson
Barry 'Nugget' Rees Award (team culture) – Wes Agar
Lauren Ebsary Award (best young player) – Kate Peterson
Barry Jarman Award (most improved) – Jordan Buckingham
State Indigenous Female Player of the Year – Febi Mansell
State Indigenous Male Player of the Year – Liam Connors
Peter Wang (best youth player) Award – Kane Halfpenny
Western Australia
Laurie Sawle Medal – Sam Whiteman
Zoë Goss Medal – Amy Edgar
Gold Cup (best international player) – Mitchell Marsh
Marsh One-Day Cup Player of The Year – D'Arcy Short
Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Joel Paris
WNCL Player of the Year – Amy Edgar
Simon Katich Medal (BBL Player of the Year) – Aaron Hardie
Perth Scorchers WBBL Player of the Year – Sophie Devine
Male Rising Star – Jayden Goodwin
Female Rising Star – Maddy Darke
Excalibur Award (team values) – Cameron Bancroft
Legacy Award (team values) – Piepa Cleary
Gallery of Greats Inductees – George Parker and Bertha Rigg
Queensland (to be awarded on April 12)
Ian Healy Trophy –
Jodie Purves Trophy –
Pike-Maher Medal (community impact) –
Queensland Fire Player of the Year –
Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year –
Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year –
Andrew Symonds Medal (Bulls Player's Player) –
Queensland Fire Player's Player –
Brisbane Heat WBBL MVP –
Brisbane Heat BBL MVP –
Australian Capital Territory (yet to be announced)
ACT Meteors Player of the Year (Calver Medal) –
ACT Comets Player of the Year (Solway Medal) –
