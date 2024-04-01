Quantcast
State awards wrap 2023-24: All the winners

cricket.com.au
cricket.com.au

Check out who took home all the individual awards for each team as another cracking summer comes to an end

Another Aussie summer of cricket has drawn to a close and it was the same two states that dominated the men's and women's domestic competitions.

Western Australia surged home in both the Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup tournaments to claim a dual three-peat of men's trophies, becoming the first team to win three four- and one-day titles in a row at the same time.

And Tasmania secured their own piece of history in the Women's National Cricket League with a third consecutive championship, becoming just the second state after NSW to win three or more WNCL titles in a row.

In the Big Bash Leagues it was the Adelaide Strikers who surged to back-to-back WBBL crowns, while the Brisbane Heat sealed a dominate KFC BBL|13 campaign with the club's second men's title.

With the team titles wrapped up, the six states and the ACT have also handed out their individual awards.

Beau's brilliant summer in the Shield

CA state cricket awards  

Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Beau Webster (Tasmania) 

Women's National Cricket League Player of the Year – Nicola Carey (Tasmania) 

Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year – Caleb Jewell (Tasmania) 

Weber Women's Big Bash League Player of the Year – Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder)

KFC Big Bash League Player of the Year – Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers) 

Lord's Taverners Indigenous Cricketer of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner (NSW)

Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Men's) – Tasmania

Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Women's) – ACT Meteors

Cricket Australia Umpire Award –- Sam Nogajski

Every wicket: Tremain bags half-ton of wickets in huge season

New South Wales 

Steve Waugh Medal – Jack Edwards

Belinda Clark Medal – Tahlia Wilson

Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Chris Tremain

Michael Bevan Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year) – Daniel Hughes

WNCL Player of the Year – Tahlia Wilson

CNSW awards cap record breaker Wilson's stellar summer

Mike Hussey Medal (Sydney Thunder BBL Player of the Year) – Tanveer Sangha

Alex Blackwell Medal (Sydney Thunder WBBL Player of the Year) – Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Sixers BBL Player of the Year – Ben Dwarshuis

Sydney Sixers WBBL Player of the Year – Ellyse Perry

All 67 of Fergus O'Neill's Sheffield Shield wickets

Victoria

Bill Lawry Medal (Sheffield Shield) – Fergus O'Neill

Sharon Tredrea Award (WNCL) – Nicole Faltum

Dean Jones Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup) – Fergus O'Neill

John Scholes Award (players' player) – Fergus O'Neill

Women's Players' Player – Sophie Day

Melbourne Stars BBL and WBBL Players of the Season – Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright (tied) and Annabel Sutherland

Melbourne Renegades BBL and WBBL Players of the Season – Jake Fraser-McGurk and Georgia Wareham

Carey caps incredible season with match-winning final ton

Tasmania

Ricky Ponting Medal (Male Tigers Player of the Year) – Beau Webster

Veronica Pyke Award (Female Tigers Player of the Year) – Nicola Carey

David Boon Medal (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year) – Beau Webster

Jack Simmons Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year) – Beau Webster

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|09 Player of the Tournament – Lizelle Lee

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|13 Player of the Tournament – Chris Jordan

Female Young Player of the Year – Hayley Silver-Holmes

Jamie Cox Male Young Player of the Year – Aidan O’Connor

State Umpire of the Year – Sam Nogajski

Chairman's Award (Female) – Elyse Villani

Chairman's Award (Male) – Lawrance Neil-Smith

Female Tigers Captain's Award – Emma Manix-Geeves

Scott Mason Memorial Male Captain's Award – Charlie Wakim

Second XI Player of the Year – Nick Davis

Every wicket: McAndrew leads SA attack with huge season

South Australia

Neil Dansie Award – Nathan McSweeney

Andrea McCauley Medal – Amanda-Jade Wellington

Lord Hampden Trophy (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year) – Nathan McSweeney

Marsh One-Day Cup MVP – Daniel Drew

Strikers WBBL MVP – Katie Mack

Strikers BBL MVP – Matthew Short

Tegan McPharlin Award (team culture) – Bridget Patterson

Barry 'Nugget' Rees Award (team culture) – Wes Agar

Lauren Ebsary Award (best young player) – Kate Peterson

Barry Jarman Award (most improved) – Jordan Buckingham

State Indigenous Female Player of the Year – Febi Mansell

State Indigenous Male Player of the Year – Liam Connors

Peter Wang (best youth player) Award – Kane Halfpenny

Every wicket: Rocchiccioli in rare air with 46-wicket season

Western Australia

Laurie Sawle Medal – Sam Whiteman

Zoë Goss Medal – Amy Edgar

Gold Cup (best international player) – Mitchell Marsh

Marsh One-Day Cup Player of The Year – D'Arcy Short

Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Joel Paris

How disciplined WA overcame 'tough slog' for sweetest triumph

WNCL Player of the Year – Amy Edgar

Simon Katich Medal (BBL Player of the Year) – Aaron Hardie

Perth Scorchers WBBL Player of the Year – Sophie Devine

Male Rising Star – Jayden Goodwin

Female Rising Star – Maddy Darke

Excalibur Award (team values) – Cameron Bancroft

Legacy Award (team values) – Piepa Cleary

Gallery of Greats Inductees – George Parker and Bertha Rigg

Every wicket: Swepson returns to top form in 30-wicket season

Queensland (to be awarded on April 12)

Ian Healy Trophy –

Jodie Purves Trophy –

Pike-Maher Medal (community impact) –

Queensland Fire Player of the Year –

Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year –

Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year –

Andrew Symonds Medal (Bulls Player's Player) –

Queensland Fire Player's Player –

Brisbane Heat WBBL MVP –

Brisbane Heat BBL MVP –

Australian Capital Territory (yet to be announced)

ACT Meteors Player of the Year (Calver Medal) – 

ACT Comets Player of the Year (Solway Medal) – 

