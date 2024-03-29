Scoop Podcast: Monopoly Deal in Dhaka

Beth Mooney and Alana King join the Scoop Podcast for a wide-ranging chat over a game of Monopoly Deal

The Australian women's cricket team spend many months of the year travelling around the globe playing cricket for their country, as well as in various franchise leagues across the world.

This particular tour of Bangladesh is presenting the well-travelled Australians with some unique challenges and opportunities, all of which Beth Mooney and Alana King take the time to explain in great detail.

Over a spirited game of Monopoly Deal, Mooney and King cover a lot of territory: the sheer terror of facing Tayla Vlaeminck in the nets, what makes this Australian team unique, Beth's big 30th plus the exciting schedule of international cricket on the horizon.

Before that, hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin wrap up a convincing 3-0 ODI series win to the visitors and look ahead to whether Australia might tinker even more with their XI heading into the three T20s.

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan