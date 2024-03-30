Yadav bowls Lucknow to win over Punjab in IPL debut

Justin Langer's side secured their first win of the IPL season while Marcus Stoinis made 19 off 12

Express bowler Mayank Yadav impressed in his Indian Premier League debut by restricting Punjab Kings in a 21-run win for the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

Yadav took 3-27 in four overs preventing Punjab capitalising on a century opening partnership. Chasing a Lucknow's total of 8-199 they finished on 5-178.

Quinton de Kock's 54 off 38 balls along with Nicholas Pooran's 21-ball 42 and Krunal Pandya's unbeaten 43 were the backbone of Lucknow's total with Marcus Stoinis making 19 off 12 deliveries.

Yadav didn't play for Lucknow when he was picked by the franchise in 2022 and was ruled out of the last year's league because of a torn hamstring. On Saturday, the 21-year-old Delhi fast bowler troubled batters with his consistently searing pace and clocked 155.8 kph.

In an opening stand of 102 off 70 balls, captain Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Jonny Bairstow (42) gave Punjab a brisk start before Yadav derailed the chase and put the asking run rate beyond them.

He hurried out Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma in the span of 13 balls.

Medium-pacer Mohsin Khan then dismissed Dhawan and Sam Curran off edges in consecutive balls in the 17th over.

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Chennai Super Kings CSK 2 2 0 0 0 1.979 0 4 2 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 2 2 0 0 0 1.047 0 4 3 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 2 2 0 0 0 0.8 0 4 4 Gujarat Titans GUT 3 2 1 0 0 -0.738 0 4 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 3 1 2 0 0 0.204 0 2 6 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 2 1 1 0 0 0.025 0 2 7 Punjab Kings KXI 3 1 2 0 0 -0.337 0 2 8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 3 1 2 0 0 -0.711 0 2 9 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 2 0 2 0 0 -0.528 0 0 10 Mumbai Indians MI 2 0 2 0 0 -0.925 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction