Australia cruise to 10-wicket victory in first Bangladesh T20I

Tayla Vlaeminck made an immediate impact in her first game in more than two years before Australia's openers made short work of a small target in Dhaka

Australia have romped to a 10-wicket victory in the first T20 International against Bangladesh in Dhaka, with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney making short work of a modest target.

Sophie Molineux (2-25) helped restrict the Tigresses to 4-126 despite Nigar Sultana Joty's superb unbeaten 62 from 63 deliveries after the hosts had elected to bat first at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Australia openers Healy (65no from 42) and Mooney (55no from 36) never looked troubled in the chase, racing to victory in just 13 overs, with the latter bringing up a 35-ball half-century and then the win with back-to-back boundaries.

Alyssa Healy struck a half-century in the first T20I // Getty

It was a statement of intent from the tourists, who had pledged before the match to continue to play their aggressive brand of cricket in challenging batting conditions.

"Pretty happy with that ... we gave ourselves a target of getting that as clinically as we could and I thought Moons and I went the right way about it, nice and positive," Healy said after the match.

"Our bowlers did a terrific job (and) Joty played really well with her run-a-ball fifty, it was a decent enough total but we've got a really deep batting line-up so we're going to challenge ourselves to put big total out there or chase them down.

"Today's wicket was a great T20 wicket, there was a bit in it for the bowlers but at the end of the day it was a great batting wicket."

Another major positive for Australia was the long-awaited return of Tayla Vlaeminck, who played her first international game since January 2022.

Australia celebrate Tayla Vlaeminck's wicket in her first T20I in two years // Getty

The right-arm express quick was one of two changes made to the Australia XI that took the field in their most recent T20I against South Africa in February, alongside Molineux, who was featuring in the shortest format for the first time since October 2021.

The pair had a dream start, with Molineux picking up the wicket of opener Dilara Akter (0) with the first ball of the match, before Vlaeminck (1-30) struck with her third delivery to bowl Sobhana Mostary (0), leaving Bangladesh in early trouble at 2-2.

But a brilliant 57-run stand between Joty and Murshida Khatun (20 off 27) helped the hosts rebuild then seize momentum via a wayward over from Vlaeminck that included eight runs from wides, and Joty struck two boundaries from a Molineux over to help her team to 2-58 at the midway mark.

Nigar Sultana Joty anchored Bangladesh's inning with 62 not out // Getty

Georgia Wareham broke their partnership when she trapped Murshida on the pads in the first over after drinks, but Joty found solid support in Fahima Khatun, who struck 27 from 21 balls including the sole six of Bangladesh's innings.

The Bangladesh skipper's fifty came from 56 deliveries, as she finished unbeaten on 62 in an innings that featured seven fours.

Sophie Molineux took a wicket with the first ball of the game // Getty

Australia used four spinners alongside just two quicks in Vlaeminck and Annabel Sutherland, with Ashleigh Gardner (0-21) and Georgia Wareham (1-18) also economical alongside Molineux.

Vlaeminck was the sole specialist quick in the XI, with Australia leaving out both Megan Schutt and Kim Garth.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

First T20I: Australia won by 10 wickets

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan