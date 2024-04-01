David's Mumbai fall to third straight defeat as Boult stars

Tim David's 17 off 24 wasn't enough to help Mumbai off the bottom as Rajasthan pair Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets each

Kiwi seamer Trent Boult and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took six wickets between them as Rajasthan Royals cruised to victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Boult took 3-22 and Chahal 3-11 to restrict Mumbai to 9-125 on Monday as Rajasthan moved top of the table.

Rajasthan knocked that off with 27 balls to spare, Riyan Parag scoring 54 not out as they reached 4-127 to win by six wickets.

While unbeaten Rajasthan are top, Mumbai remain winless from their three matches and sit at the bottom of the IPL standings.

Asked to bat first at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai were 4-20 in 3.3 overs. Boult struck twice in the first over, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir for first-ball ducks.

In a strange turn of events, Mumbai opted for an immediate impact substitution, subbing Dhir out of the game for Dewald Brevis, who was also out for a first-ball duck as Boult claimed three wickets in four deliveries across the end of his first and start of his second overs.

Ishan Kishan could also have gone but Rajasthan didn't review an lbw before Brevis' dismissal. Kishan was caught behind for 16 off Nandre Burger seven balls later.

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya – booed again by restless home fans at the toss – and Tilak Varma added 56 runs off 36 balls to revive the Indians.

But the revival was wrecked by Chahal. He had Pandya caught at deep long on for 34 off 21, followed by Varma for 32 off 29.

Piyush Charma was the next to go, spectacularly caught at point by Shimron Hetmyer off Avesh Khan as Mumbai crashed to 7-95.

Aussie Tim David helped restore some respectability to the score but he was ninth man out, caught by Boult off Burger for 17.

When Rajasthan batted, young Mumbai pacer Akash Madhwal picked up 3-20 to reduced the visitors to 3-48 in the seventh over.

But any thoughts of a Mumbai comeback were quickly thwarted by Parag, who unleashed five fours and three sixes, racing to 50 off 38 balls for his second straight half-century.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 3 3 0 0 0 1.249 0 6 2 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 2 2 0 0 0 1.047 0 4 3 Chennai Super Kings CSK 3 2 1 0 0 0.976 0 4 4 Gujarat Titans GUT 3 2 1 0 0 -0.738 0 4 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 3 1 2 0 0 0.204 0 2 6 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 2 1 1 0 0 0.025 0 2 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 3 1 2 0 0 -0.016 0 2 8 Punjab Kings KXI 3 1 2 0 0 -0.337 0 2 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 3 1 2 0 0 -0.711 0 2 10 Mumbai Indians MI 3 0 3 0 0 -1.423 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction