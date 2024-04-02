Indian pace ace rips through Aussie duo with 156kph 'rockets'

Lucknow's Mayank Yadav dismisses Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green in fiery spell to collect second straight player of the match award

Mayank Yadav's super pace powered Lucknow Super Giants to a 28-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

Yadav, 21, who clocked 156.7kph – the quickest ball of the IPL season so far – grabbed 3-14 as Bengaluru crashed to 153 all out in 19.4 overs in front of their home crowd for a third loss in four games.

Earlier, Bengaluru let Lucknow score a formidable 5-181, dropping both main run-scorers, Quinton de Kock (81) and Nicholas Pooran (40).

De Kock was on 32 when Glenn Maxwell dropped the South African at long off. Pooran went on to smash five sixes in the last two overs after getting a reprieve from Anuj Rawat when he had scored just two.

De Kock also capitalised on his let off with eight fours and five sixes in his 56-ball knock.

Maxwell celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul // AFP

Yadav made an impressive IPL debut in Lucknow's previous win over Punjab Kings when the right-arm fast bowler picked up 3-27.

He continued to trouble batters with his short balls to bag his second straight player of the match award after Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli had provided a rollicking start of 40 off 26 balls.

Kohli made 22 off 16 balls before he spliced a catch at backward point as he attempted a big shot against impact substitute spinner Manimaran Siddharth.

Du Plessis was then run out while going for a tight single against Yadav's first ball in the Powerplay before the express bowler broke through Bengaluru's middle-order.

Maxwell (0) and Cameron Green (9) were undone by the pace of Yadav and went cheaply as Bengaluru slipped to 4-58 in the eighth over.

"(I'm) glad to have him in our team," de Kock said of Lucknow's express quick.

"He is bowling rockets at the moment. He is keeping things simple. Youngsters bowling express pace can get caught up trying different things."

Bengaluru's impact substitute, Mahipal Lomror, made a quickfire 33 off 13 balls, but Lucknow always looked in control as Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq finished off with 2-25.

Maxwell (2-23 off four) was the pick of the Royal Challengers bowlers with the wickets of KL Rahul (20) and compatriot Marcus Stoinis (24), while Green was expensive with 25 runs coming from his two overs.

The win puts the Justin Langer-coached Lucknow inside the top four with two wins from their three matches, while Bengaluru sit ninth with one win.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 3 3 0 0 0 1.249 0 6 2 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 2 2 0 0 0 1.047 0 4 3 Chennai Super Kings CSK 3 2 1 0 0 0.976 0 4 4 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 3 2 1 0 0 0.483 0 4 5 Gujarat Titans GUT 3 2 1 0 0 -0.738 0 4 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 3 1 2 0 0 0.204 0 2 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 3 1 2 0 0 -0.016 0 2 8 Punjab Kings KXI 3 1 2 0 0 -0.337 0 2 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 4 1 3 0 0 -0.876 0 2 10 Mumbai Indians MI 3 0 3 0 0 -1.423 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction