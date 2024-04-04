WATCH: Australia bat first in final Bangladesh T20I

Australia are hoping to complete an undefeated tour of Bangladesh as they bat first in the third and final T20I in Dhaka

Tayla Vlaeminck has returned to Australia's XI for the third and final T20I against Bangladesh.

Australia will bat first after Alyssa Healy won a second consecutive toss, with her team seeking a T20I series sweep.

Express quick Vlaeminck returns to the XI in place of batter Phoebe Litchfield.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck Bangladesh XI: Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

First T20I: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second T20I: Australia won by 58 runs

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan