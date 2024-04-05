NSW lure Maddinson, Philippe in huge boost for 2024-25

Nic Maddinson returns home after six seasons with Victoria, while the Blues have also secured Josh Philippe for next season

Former Test batter Nic Maddinson is heading home to NSW with the Blues also luring Australia-capped wicketkeeper Josh Philippe from Western Australia in a huge double coup ahead of next summer.

NSW today confirmed both players – who boast nine Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup titles between them – have signed on for the 2024-25 domestic season in a major boost for the state's revival under coaching maestro Greg Shipperd.

Maddinson, who played the most recent of his three Tests in 2016, is understood to have signed a multi-year deal to return to his native state after six seasons with Victoria, where he revived his domestic career and returned to the fringes of the Australian squad during the 2021-22 Ashes.

It's a stunning comeback story for the swashbuckling left-hander who was dumped by the Blues in 2018 before heading south to Melbourne with no guarantees of a contract and the aim of rebuilding his career through club cricket.

He was quickly ushered into the Victoria side to start the 2018-19 season after slamming 150 in the Second XI, and was also part of their One-Day Cup triumph that October, quickly becoming one of their most important players and captaining the state in a Sheffield Shield match in November 2022.

But Maddinson's career hit another crossroads in January this year after the Melbourne Renegades skipper was dropped for the second half of KFC BBL|13 and was no certainty to return to Victoria's Shield side after missing 12 months through an ACL injury.

With Will Pucovski left out due to concussion for their round seven clash with South Australia, Maddinson seized his chance with a superb hundred opening the batting and after two more centuries in the next two games, NSW came knocking with an offer to return home.

02:42 Play video Maddinson century puts Victoria ahead

Cricket.com.au understands Sydney Thunder are also interested in securing the 32-year-old's services for BBL|14 after he wasn't offered a new deal by the Renegades prior to the league's contracting embargo period.

Maddinson, who also captained NSW in six Shield matches in 2015-16, was born in Nowra on the NSW South Coast and debuted for the Blues aged 18 in 2010.

He finishes his time for Victoria with 10 Sheffield Shield centuries in 37 matches, with his average of 50.63 well above his mark during his first period with NSW (32.94).

The additions of Maddinson and Philippe, who earned the most recent of his 15 limited-overs caps for Australia during last December's T20 tour of India, makes for a power-packed Blues batting line-up next season with the pair joining breakout star Ollie Davies, skipper Moises Henriques and allrounder Jack Edwards.

Cricket.com.au understands veteran Daniel Hughes has also re-signed after finishing the summer with scores of 114 and 54, while out of favour former captain Kurtis Patterson has been offered a new deal.

Daniel Hughes enjoyed a strong finish to the 2023-24 season // Getty

But the Blues are set to lose Jason Sangha who has been strongly linked with a move to South Australia, while back-up gloveman Baxter Holt has also had interest from WA to replace Philippe.

NSW are expected to announce their full men's contract list for the 2024-25 season next week.

Philippe will reconnect full-time at the Blues with many of his Sydney Sixers teammates, where he has established a strong relationship with Shipperd and current Blues and Big Bash captain Henriques.

The 26-year-old is the Sixers' second-highest men's run-scorer of all time and was linked with a move to NSW two years ago, but he ultimately opted to stay in the west on a two-year deal after helping WA break a 23-year Sheffield Shield title drought.

Philippe has built a strong relationship with coach Greg Shipperd at the Sixers // Getty

He has featured in five of WA's six Shield and Marsh Cup triumphs over the past three seasons but was unable to nail down a permanent place in the state's red-ball side and watched from the sidelines at the back end of 2023-24 when Josh Inglis returned from national duties.

"Nic (Maddinson) and Josh (Philippe) bring experience and also a familiarity with our players, coaches and the NSW set-up so their transition should be seamless," Shipperd said.

"Both Nic and Josh have played for their country, but we believe both have the ability to further develop their individual games and grow as cricketers and people. It's going to be exciting to watch their journey.

"Putting together a successful squad requires a balance between experienced and emerging talent and we believe we are developing that balance well."