Aussies abroad: Quintet joins England domestic comps

Five Australians will be busy this winter after signing on to play in this year's Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Katie Mack and Georgia Voll are the latest Australians to sign on for a northern hemisphere summer, with the pair joining Lancashire Thunder in England’s domestic regional tournaments.

Experienced Adelaide Strikers and ACT top-order batter Mack will play for the Thunder in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy in two spells in April-May and August-September.

Brisbane Heat and Queensland allrounder Voll will be available for the entire T20 Charlotte Edwards Cup, and will also feature in four RHF Trophy games in June-July in place of Mack.

Erin Burns will spend a second consecutive summer in the United Kingdom, but this time the NSW and Sixers allrounder has signed with the Yorkshire-based Northern Diamonds, where she will be available until mid-July.

Burns spent last year with Central Sparks, before staying on to join Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Earlier this month, leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellinton confirmed she had signed with Western Storm – based across Somerset, Gloucestershire and Glamorgan – and will be available for the entire season.

And in February, Southampton-based Southern Vipers announced they had secured the services of exciting Brisbane Heat allrounder Charli Knott for their first 10 RFH Trophy games and the entire CE Cup.

Of the five Australians, only Wellington has a deal for this season of The Hundred, after being drafted by Oval Invincibles.

But proximity could work in the others’ favour if any last-minute replacement players are required for the tournament in July-August.

This year’s regional teams also feature a trio of South Africans.

Opener Tazmin Brits has rejoined South East Stars for the CE Cup and the first 10 rounds of the RHF Trophy, after playing four matches for the side last year.

Dane van Niekerk’s hopes of reigniting her international career will rest largely on her performances for Sunrisers (who represent nine countries including Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire), which she will rejoin ahead of the start of the CE Cup.

Meanwhile Nadine de Klerk will once again be available for Nottingham-based The Blaze for the entire domestic season.

The RHF Trophy and CE Cup are England’s elite-level domestic tournaments for women, featuring eight regional teams (as opposed to the men’s two-tier county system).

The eight-team CE Cup runs from May 18 to June 22.

The RHF Trophy begins on April 20 and ends on September 21, with breaks for the CE Cup and The Hundred, which runs from July 23 – August 17.

