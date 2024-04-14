Head latest Aussie to join MLC contingent

Travis Head is set to feature in the American T20 competition for the first time

Travis Head has become the latest big-name Australian to commit to the second season of Major League Cricket.

The dynamic left hander will represent the Washington Freedom, following on from their signing of fellow Aussie Steve Smith just a few days earlier.

The Freedom, who have a high-performance partnership with New South Wales Cricket, will be coached by batting legend Ricky Ponting.

Washington finished third in the inaugural season of the six-team tournament last year, with the follow-up edition beginning on July 4 after the conclusion to the T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean.

Head's signing was announced by the Freedom's social media channels on Sunday night (AEST) with the South Australian currently in the middle of an Indian Premier League campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad, his first IPL since 2017.

Head, who will likely be David Warner's opening partner at the upcoming World Cup, has had a fruitful start to the IPL for the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers.

He's dished out scores of 62, 19, 31 and 21 and his strike rate of 172.72 has emphasised with destructive nature against the new ball.

01:26 Play video Head dominates run chase with classic Cup final hundred

It's only six months since Head's player-of-the-match performance in the ODI World Cup final (137 off 120 balls) and although his T20 record for Australia is good, he is yet to reach the same highs in the shortest format that he has in the longer ones.

More Australians are expected to be snapped up by MLC franchises in the coming weeks.

Australians in the 2024 MLC

LA Knight Riders: Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

MI New York: Tim David

Washington Freedom: Travis Head, Steve Smith