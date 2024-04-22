County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the third round

The Dukes balls returned and so did the runs for Marcus Harris in the County Championship's third round

Marcus Harris – Leicestershire

214

Harris was the story of the round for the Aussies, with the Victorian hitting the third double century of his first-class career and first in England. He rode his luck through his innings, being put down a number of times, however he cashed big time, hitting 26 fours and two sixes to finish with an impressive strike rate of 70.63. It should have been enough to guarantee an innings victory over Derbyshire, but rain washed out the entire fourth day and the match was drawn.

153* at lunch, a stunning effort so far from Marcus Harris pic.twitter.com/2rKAVVUNwM — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 20, 2024

"It's my first hundred since coming back to the club, so that's been really nice," Harris said. "I feel like I've been batting quite well, without a big score in the first couple of games, so it was nice to do that today. It was a great day."

Nathan Lyon – Lancashire

2-65

Lyon's Lancashire were belted by an innings by the impressive Essex meaning the Australian off-spinner only bowled once, sending down 24 overs and picking up two wickets. Half-centuries to Dean Elgar (79) and Tom Westley (81) proved match-winning for the Eagles, although Lyon eventually got the wicket of Westley lbw. Lancashire's batting folded for 146 and 107, giving the New South Welshman little to bowl at. It means Lyon has now taken seven wickets at an average of just over 32 in his three matches.

A good contest between Dean Elgar and Nathan Lyon at Chelmsford this morning. The sort of battles that are wonderful to watch in county cricket. Essex continue to strengthen their position at 182-1. pic.twitter.com/y02YupvfDO — Neil S (@southers81) April 20, 2024

Cameron Bancroft – Gloucestershire

27 and 5

It was a tough week for WA opener Bancroft who was lbw in both innings as Gloucestershire lost to Sussex. In the first innings he fell to the pace of Danny Lamb and he was trapped in the second innings by Test-capped seamer Ollie Robinson. The reliable fielder Bancroft, who set a Sheffield Shield record for his catching over the past summer, also took two catches in the match.

Ollie Robinson traps Bancroft lbw. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iDSIScQRaJ — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 21, 2024

Peter Handscomb – Leicestershire

68

Handscomb made it back-to-back 50+ scores with another half-century, this time against Derbyshire. Combining with Marcus Harris for a 153-run partnership, the Victorians took control in Derby and set up what would be a match-winning total for the Foxes. It will delight Leicestershire fans to see Handscomb back compiling runs, after he became such a vital part of their middle order last season when he amassed 681 runs at an average of 45.40.

Handscomb cuts during his knock of 68 for Leicestershire on Saturday // X-@leicsccc

Matthew Renshaw – Somerset

34 0-13

Renshaw could well be kicking himself after missing out on a pitch in Taunton that severely flattened out. The Queenslander, who made 87 last week, made it through the new ball without too much concern and added a century of runs with his opening partner Sean Dickson. But in the 31st over he nicked leg-spinner Calvin Harrison to slip, ending his knock after 91 balls. From that point in the game onwards, 783 runs were scored for the loss of only 12 wickets as the bowlers from both sides really toiled.

Chris Tremain – Northamptonshire

1-65 and 0-24

Tremain's Northants came so close to securing their first win of the season and the NSW quick would have been key to that charge but day four was completely washed out, saving their opponents Glamorgan who looked headed for an innings defeat. The Sheffield Shield's leading wicket-taker struck in his first over of the match, getting opposition opener Zain Ul-Hassan caught behind, but he went wicketless in his next 30 overs. After last season's three-game stint with the county brought him 13 wickets at an average of under 18, this season has proved a much tougher assignment for the veteran paceman, with two wickets from four bowling innings so far.

Did not play

Scott Boland (Durham) - The Test-capped quick was sidelined with a foot injury and he has subsequently been replaced by Peter Siddle at the county.

Wes Agar (Kent) - Agar was named in Kent's 14-player squad for the match against Surrey but didn't play as his side lost by an innings.

Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan) – The Australian No.3 doesn't arrive in South Wales until May with former South Africa international Colin Ingram keeping his spot warm at Glamorgan until then.

Sean Abbott (Surrey) – The NSW allrounder is due to arrive in the UK in May.

2024 Division One County Championship standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D No results N/R Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Essex ESS 3 2 0 1 0 0 9 8 57 2 Surrey SRY 3 1 0 2 0 0 8 9 49 3 Somerset SOM 3 0 0 3 0 0 9 8 41 4 Warwickshire WAR 3 0 0 3 0 0 10 7 41 5 Durham DUR 3 1 0 1 1 0 3 3 38 6 Hampshire HAM 3 0 0 2 1 0 4 2 30 7 Worcestershire WOR 3 0 1 2 0 0 6 8 30 8 Nottinghamshire NOT 3 0 1 2 0 0 4 8 28 9 Kent KEN 3 0 1 2 0 0 3 7 26 10 Lancashire LAN 3 0 1 2 0 0 3 5 24 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn N/R: No results Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the 2024 County Championship

Durham: Peter Siddle, Ashton Turner (T20s only)

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster

Hampshire: Michael Neser, Ben McDermott (T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar

Lancashire: Nathan Lyon

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain

Somerset: Matthew Renshaw

Surrey: Sean Abbott

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Hughes