Buttler slams second ton as Royals match record IPL chase

Jos Buttler's masterclass guided Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling final ball victory as they matched the highest successful run-chase in IPL history

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler has smashed his second century in three innings, taking full toll on Aussie quick Mitchell Starc to extend Rajasthan Royals advantage at the top of the 2024 Indian Premier League standings.

After bouncing back with three wickets in his previous match on Sunday, Starc again found it tough to stop the bleeding, as Buttler's Royals matched the highest successful run-chase in IPL annals, overhauling Kolkata Knight Riders' 6-223 on the final ball at Eden Gardens.

Starc finished with 0-50 from his four overs but was hardly the only KKR bowler taken down by Buttler's onslaught with Vaibhav Arora (1-45 from three), Harshit Rana (2-45 from four) and Andre Russell (0-17 from one) all going for more than 10 runs an over.

The 34-year-old Australian was also denied the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal as a thick edge failed to go to hand in his opening over and Sanju Samson was then dropped off a sitter by Varun Chakravathy at short third in his second over.

But Buttler was his nemesis, slamming a stunning 107 not out off 60 balls, the last 60 in 30 balls as he masterminded a run chase in which he had to turn down singles to keep the strike.

Buttler hit 29 runs off the 15 legal balls Starc bowled at him, and the left-armer also conceded eight wides bowling at the centurion.

The most expensive player purchased in IPL auction history at A$4.43m now has five wickets for 232 runs in his six matches for KKR, and an economy rate of 10.54 per over.

The Royals' two-wicket win was harsh on Sunil Narine, the Trinidadian allrounder who made 109 with the bat and then took 2-30 in four overs, the best economy rate of another run fest. He won three of the many post-match awards and picked up them all without a smile.

The match pitted first against second, and after it Royals had opened up a four-point lead at the top of the standings. KKR are one of three teams chasing them on eight points.

Sunil Narine hit his maiden T20 century in KKR's first innings // AFP

The home side had looked on course for victory after Narine had scored a 49-ball century, dominating an innings in which no one else scored more than 30.

But Rajasthan began well, bringing up 100 runs in the ninth over. Starc opened again, but his first ball was a wide and it did not get much better. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit him for two fours in the opening over and Buttler did the same in his next.

Narine slowed them down and the Royals found themselves needing 96 off the last four overs. Buttler, 42 off 32 at that point, moved into top gear with Rovman Powell (26 off 13) also adding acceleration.

Narine dismissed his fellow West Indian before Starc came back to bowl the 17th. He ran out Trent Boult but was hit for 12 and conceded six wides and could not prevent Buttler stealing the strike off the last ball.

Nor could anyone else as Buttler, though struggling with exhaustion and a muscle injury, faced the last 18 balls, during which 47 were scored.

"Keep believing" was his mantra, said Buttler, when asked how he had turned the match upside down.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 7 6 1 0 0 0.677 0 12 2 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 6 4 2 0 0 1.399 0 8 3 Chennai Super Kings CSK 6 4 2 0 0 0.726 0 8 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 6 4 2 0 0 0.502 0 8 5 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 6 3 3 0 0 0.038 0 6 6 Gujarat Titans GUT 6 3 3 0 0 -0.637 0 6 7 Punjab Kings KXI 6 2 4 0 0 -0.218 0 4 8 Mumbai Indians MI 6 2 4 0 0 -0.234 0 4 9 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 6 2 4 0 0 -0.975 0 4 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 7 1 6 0 0 -1.185 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction