'Red-ball pinnacle' driving Kuhnemann's Tassie switch

Matthew Kuhnemann says he wants to play as much first-class cricket as possible and believes he can tame the pace-friendly conditions of Hobart's Blundstone Arena to push his case for a spot on Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka next year.

Kuhnemann has signed a three-year deal to join Tasmania in a bid for greater red-ball opportunities after not playing at all for Queensland last Marsh Sheffield Shield season.

The 27-year-old's only red-ball matches of the summer were for Australia A in September and the state's Second XI in February with leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson preferred in the Bulls' Shield side.

While Kuhnemann was naturally disappointed he couldn't crack the Bulls' four-day XI in 2023-24, he said he respected the decision and believes he still grew as a player last season.

He points to hours spent training alongside Marnus Labuschagne preparing to bowl in both Australian and subcontinent conditions that has helped "improve (his) all-round game".

Kuhnemann celebrates a wicket in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad with then state teammate Labuschagne // Getty

"There were definitely some positives to it, I definitely improved my white-ball game this year, but I think I'm at my best when I'm also bowling well with the red ball," Kuhnemann told cricket.com.au after being announced by Tasmania on Monday.

"I was disappointed not to play because I was coming off a strong off-season in county cricket.

"I felt my game was in the best spot it had been and the amount I learnt from the India series (that) I took that into county cricket and had some success there, so I was hoping to have an opportunity in Queensland and cement a spot there.

"It didn't work out to be but that's cricket."

Kuhnemann played in Australia's last three Tests on the subcontinent in India last year for a return of nine wickets at 31.11 as part of a three-pronged spin attack with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

Kuhnemann and Murphy chat at training during the 2023 India Test tour // Getty

And despite his limited red-ball opportunities last summer, the left-arm finger spinner will again be in the frame for next February's two-Test campaign in Sri Lanka.

Australia are also scheduled to tour the West Indies for two Tests mid-next year, with the slower and lower Caribbean conditions similarly favourable for spin bowling.

"I've had a taste for international cricket in one-dayers and Tests and I want to play as many games as I can for Australia, that's the reason why I play cricket and for me, red-ball is the pinnacle," Kuhnemann said.

"I definitely have an eye on that (tour of Sri Lanka) but at the same time I'm pretty focused on the next game ahead of me, so if that's some games in England this off-season or Tasmania, if I can just get the little things right and put some good games together, it can get me on that tour."

Kuhnemann said it was an easy decision to join Tasmania as their offer jumped out straightaway.

The Gold Coast-raised left-armer made his first-class debut in Hobart in February 2021 and has a best return of 3-47 as the venue in the following Marsh One-Day Cup match.

Kuhnemann snares first wicket after sharp Carey catch

"They have a really talented squad already so hopefully I can add to the calibre of their squad … and hopefully contribute to winning games for Tasmania in the Shield and one-day competition," he said.

"I just want to keep playing as much first-class cricket as I possibly can and I wasn't getting the opportunity unfortunately last season for the Bulls.

"In the back of my mind I was always hoping to play for the Bulls this year but if it didn't work out I was always going to look elsewhere and this opportunity arose at Tasmania.

"I enjoy bowling in Tasmania even though statistically it's not a great spin-friendly wicket.

"I'm still with the Heat for the next two years so the relationship with Queensland Cricket is always going to be there.

"They want to see me play for Australia and the best opportunity is playing.

"At the same time, I'm looking forward to playing against them next year and hopefully getting one up on them."

