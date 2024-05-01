Australia's T20 World Cup playing kit revealed

The Mitch Marsh era brings with it a first for this year's T20 World Cup – the first time Australia has worn a kit that is essentially all green in the shortest format.

The design, revealed today, mirrors the Asics T20 kit launched for the 2023-24 summer. That stable of kits introduced First Nations artwork across all formats, and the inclusion of the Walkabout Wickets artwork designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke on the side panelling of the kit follows on from the Indigenous-themed kit Australia wore in the 2022 tournament.

Mitch Marsh reveals Australia's T20 World Cup playing kit

Featuring HCLTech logos prominently on the leading sleeve and trunk of the associated training top – as was the case at last year's ODI World Cup – this kit is collarless. While the women's version of this kit has a collar, the Aussie men going without one is not without precedent. Australia went collarless at the first World T20 tournaments in 2007, and again at the '09 and '10 tournaments where an identical kit was used for the two events.

The switch to all green brings to an end a run of five successive T20 World Cup kits that had been predominantly black, starting in 2012.

"When you think of green and gold you think of Australia," fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said of the new T20 kit. "The black worked for a few years, but now it's back to green and gold, so that's great news."

Walkabout Wickets was painted by Clarke, a Kirrae Whurrong woman who is the great great grand-daughter of James 'Mosquito' Couzens, who played in the Aboriginal XI in a landmark match at the MCG in 1866, and also toured England in 1868, the first sporting team from Australia to play abroad.

Clarke created the artwork ahead of the 2016 Boxing Day Test to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 1866 match.

It pays tribute to the past, present and emerging First Nations cricketers, and has been included on the collar of the Test shirt ever since.

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia Squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: v Oman, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10.30am AEST

June 9: v England, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 3am AEST

June 12: v Namibia, Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eight fixtures TBC

27 June: Semi-final 1, Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad, 10.30am AEST

28 June: Semi-final 2, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 12.30am AEST

30 June: Final, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 12.30am AEST

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime