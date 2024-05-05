Chennai snap five-game losing streak as Starc's KKR go top

Ravindra Jadeja put in a stellar all-round performance to help Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs and move into third place in the Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders scored big to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in the second game of the day to go top of the table.

Jadeja scored 43 runs off 26 balls to anchor Chennai's innings to 9-167 and then took 3-20 in four overs to help restrict Punjab's chase to 9-139.

It was only Chennai's second win in the last five games, and also ended their five-match losing streak against Punjab.

Put into bat, Chennai lost Ajinkya Rahane (9) early but Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and New Zealander Daryl Mitchell (30) put on 57 off 32 balls for the second wicket.

Wrist spinner Rahul Chahar then took 3-23 in four overs to restrict the visiting side. He dismissed Gaikwad and then big-hitting Shivam Dube for a golden duck. Sam Curran dismissed Moeen Ali for 17 as Chennai was reduced to 5-101 in 12.4 overs.

Jadeja guided Chennai to a challenging total on a two-paced wicket. He hit three fours and two sixes, while Harshal Patel's death spell did not allow excess run-scoring. MS Dhoni batted at No. 9, for the first time, and Patel bowled him for a golden duck.

In reply, Punjab's top order crumbled. Tushar Deshpande dismissed Jonny Bairstow (7) and Rilee Rossouw for a three-ball duck in the space of four balls.

Impact player Prabhsimran Singh scored 30 off 23 balls, and along with Shashank Singh's 20-ball 27 helped rebuild the innings from 2-9.

But Jadeja did not allow the middle order to get away, sending back Singh as well as Curran (7). Pacer Simarjeet Singh came on as an impact sub and took 2-16 in three overs as Punjab's chase never looked a threat.

Elsewhere, Sunil Narine continued his impressive batting form with a 39-ball 81 as Kolkata thrashed Lucknow.

Narine hit seven sixes and six fours, putting on 61 runs off 26 deliveries with fellow opener Phil Salt (32 off 14). The two-time champions reached 6-235 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first in Lucknow.

SAILING AWAY ⛵️



Sunil Narine's fabulous run continues with another stroke full FIFTY 💥



He also crosses the 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣- run mark for the first time in #TATAIPL 👏👏



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#LSGvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Iw1aeFz9nQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2024

Impact player Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 32, captain Shreyas Iyer hit 23 and Ramandeep Singh hit three sixes in his six-ball 25 not out. It was Kolkata's sixth 200-plus total this season.

The hosts failed to challenge and were bowled out for 137 runs in 16.1 overs. Pacer Harshit Rana (3-24) and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3-30) combined for six wickets to run through Lucknow's line-up.

Can't keep him out of action 😎



Andre Russell breaking into the #LSG middle order with a fine spell of bowling 👌👌



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/utdNMbI4i5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2024

Marcus Stoinis top scored with 36 off 21 balls, while skipper KL Rahul made 25. They were the only batters to cross 20.

Mitchell Starc dismissed opener Arshin Kulkarni to finish with 1-22 from two overs.