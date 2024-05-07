Trailer, release date confirmed for new season of 'The Test'

First look at official trailer for third season of documentary that follows the Aussie men on last year's UK tour

01:54 Play video Official trailer for season three of 'The Test'

The third season of 'The Test' documentary will be released globally on May 24, shown exclusively on Prime Video.

The official trailer for the third season was released today, along with confirmation it will be a three-part series that focuses on the raw emotion and high-stakes drama of last year's acrimonious Ashes series in the UK.

Nathan Lyon is glimpsed sobbing in the dressing room, a frustrated Marnus Labuschagne, still wearing his pads, grimaces as he rests his head against the dressing room wall, Pat Cummins has a thousand-yard stare, while a candid moment captures Steve Smith pausing to contemplate the moment with his trousers partially lowered.

Steve Smith, strides down, pauses for reflection // Prime Video

The trailer reveals these snippets of the fresh behind-the-scenes footage, adding context to the match footage that will build a narrative of a captivating series, with the fallout and reaction to Jonny Bairstow's stumping set to be a major focus point.

An incredulous Usman Khawaja is shown in the Lord's dressing room exclaiming "We're at Lord's!" in the wake of the Australian players being harangued by MCC members as they walked through the pavilion.

00:00 Play video Extraordinary Bairstow stumping ignites final day of Ashes epic

The series will also take in Australia's World Test Championship triumph over India that began their UK tour, but the Ashes series is set to be the most gripping part. The third season does not, however, include Australia's run to winning the ODI World Cup in India.

Lifting the curtain on the fallout of the Bairstow stumping makes the third season a must-watch event, with all three episodes to be available at launch.

The trailer includes a monologue from divisive British tabloid media personality Piers Morgan attacking Australia in the wake of the Bairstow incident. That is followed by the vision of Lyon sobbing, with the off-spinner's grief due to the serious calf injury he suffered at Lord's that cut short his involvement in the series. Another snippet shows footage of Lyon hobbling down the stairs of the Lord's pavilion as he bravely went out to bat.

Nathan Lyon gets emotional at Lord's // Prime Video

The trailer reveals the documentary will again use the mix of interviews with key players – with Cummins, Labuschagne, Khawaja, Lyon and wicketkeeper Alex Carey all to feature prominently.

The impact the Bairstow incident had on Carey – and his family – is set to be examined in detail, as is its impact on the entire squad and their approach to the remaining Tests.

Marnus Labuschagne takes a moment // Prime Video

The narrative will be built out with input from cricket journalists and commentators from Australia, England and India.

Prime Video's Australia and New Zealand head Hushidar Kharas said The Test was Amazon's "most successful Australian sports docu-series to date and watched by millions around the world".

"Season three promises to share new insights into the highly publicised English Ashes series in 2023, and I am sure even the biggest cricket buffs will discover something new," said Kharas.

The third season is again directed by Adrian Brown and Sheldon Wynne, and the pair said: “Given how dramatic the World Test Championship Final and the Ashes in England were, this season promises to share the riveting moments that took place behind the scenes that have never been shown before. As well as the inspiring and emotional stories that show just how much this tour meant to our Australian men's cricket team."

Watch Seasons 1 and 2 of The Test on Prime Video here

You'll want the best seat in the house for this season's action! Priority access for tickets opens June 4 – Register now