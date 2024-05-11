Starc's KKR first to qualify for IPL playoffs

Mitchell Starc was only used for one over but Kolkata Knight Riders still comfortably saw off Mumbai to seal an Indian Premier League playoff place

Mitchell Starc only bowled one over in the rain-shortened Indian Premier League contest at Eden Gardens on Saturday as his side comfortably became the first team to seal a playoff place in this season's edition.

KKR's 157 from their 16 overs proved too much for the underwhelming Mumbai Indians, who fell 18 runs short in the chase.

Then with pace needed to close out the match, captain Shreyas Iyer preferred to entust the ball to Harshit Rana (2-34 off three) rather than Starc.

Still, Starc did contribute in the field, his one-bounce throw to wicketkeeper Phil Salt from the long off boundary effecting the run-out of Nehal Wadhera when things were getting desperate for Mumbai.

Andre Russell (also 2-34) dismissed Tim David, Mumbai's last hope, for a three-ball duck as the five-times champions, again under-performing, capitulated to 8-139, giving KKR the 18-run win which ensures Starc is the first Australian to book his place in this year's knockout stage.

Sunrisers Hyderbad's Pat Cummins and Travis Head, Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk and David Warner, and Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis are still in the thick of the hunt to join him in the four-team shoot-out.

Better still for KKR, who top the league on 18 points after a fourth win on the bounce, their net run-rate is so good that they now look odds-on to finish in the top two which would mean they may need just one match to reach the final.

After a near two-hour rain delay, Kolkata, put in to bat, made a terrible start when in-form openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine were quickly dismissed with just 10 on the board.

Jasprit Bumrah, brilliant all season, bowled Narine for a golden duck as he took 2-39 off his four overs, but Venkatesh Iyer was KKR's mainstay, smacking a two-a-ball 42, with six fours and two sixes, and sharing a 37-run partnership with Nitish Rana (33).

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 12 9 3 0 0 1.428 0 18 2 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 11 8 3 0 0 0.476 0 16 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 12 7 5 0 0 0.406 0 14 4 Chennai Super Kings CSK 12 6 6 0 0 0.491 0 12 5 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 12 6 6 0 0 -0.316 0 12 6 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 12 6 6 0 0 -0.769 0 12 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 12 5 7 0 0 0.217 0 10 8 Gujarat Titans GUT 12 5 7 0 0 -1.063 0 10 9 Mumbai Indians MI 13 4 9 0 0 -0.271 0 8 10 Punjab Kings KXI 12 4 8 0 0 -0.423 0 8 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction