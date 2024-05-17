Young allrounder Silver-Holmes recommits to Hurricanes

Hobart locks up highly-rated 20-year-old on two-year deal keep her at club until WBBL|11

Hobart Hurricanes have secured young gun Hayley Silver-Holmes on a fresh two-year deal that takes her through to WBBL|11.

The re-signing of allrounder Silver-Holmes will bolster a Hurricanes lineup still searching for its first WBBL title.

The 20-year-old joins Heather Graham, Amy Smith, Molly Strano and Rachel Trenaman as part of the Hurricanes list for the coming Weber WBBL season.

She burst onto the scene when she was selected for the Australian Under-19 side at just 14 years old and then debuted for Sydney Sixers aged 15 in 2018.

Silver-Holmes has been with the Hurricanes since crossing from the Sixers in search of more opportunities before the 2020-21 season.

The seam-bowling allrounder then missed the entire WBBL|08 season with injury, but returned to feature in seven matches for the Hurricanes last summer, and was an important member of the Tasmanian Tigers' third consecutive WNCL title in February.

"I'm super excited to be on board for another two years, and I am looking forward to helping achieve great heights and success for the team,' Silver-Holmes said in a statement.

Hurricanes coach Jude Coleman said Hobart hoped to helped Silver-Holmes realise her potential to become a world-class bowler.

"Hayley is an incredible talent and has all the tools to be a successful world T20 bowler," Coleman said. "She is an incredibly hard worker, and to return from major injuries over the past few seasons with a willingness to continue to get better, shows that she has a drive to be the best she can be.

"We have seen her have great success at such a young age, and still only at 20 years old, she has the ability to be a crucial aspect of our WBBL squad with the bat and ball for years to come."

The contracting window for WBBL|10 opened earlier this month with each club needing to build a primary squad of 15 players by the commencement of the season, which must include a minimum of two overseas players selected via the draft.

Clubs can also pre-sign an overseas player on a multi-year deal under a new contracting mechanism introduced by the league ahead of next season.

The lottery to determine the WBBL|10 Draft order has been earmarked for June with the draft proposed to again take place in September.

WBBL|10 will be the first to feature 40 regular season games – down from 56 last season – in a revamped format that brings the league in line with the men's Big Bash.