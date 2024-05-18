Faf flies, Aussies star as RCB seal playoff spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Aussies Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell played key roles to help seal the last playoff spot in a thriller against defending champions Chennai

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli hit key knocks to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru seal the last playoff spot in the Indian Premier League with a 27-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

It capped an incredible comeback for RCB, who won just one of their first eight games to be sitting dead last on the standings, but have stormed into the final four with six consecutive victories.

Bengaluru posted 5-218 after Du Plessis, who hit 54, and Kohli, who smashed 47, laid the foundations for the total in a rain-hit innings at their home M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Cameron Green was explosive at the death with the bat // AFP/Getty

Aussie Cameron Green brough the team home with three towering sixes in his unbeaten 38 from 17 balls, while Glenn Maxwell – returning to the side in place of Will Jacks – made a rapid 16 off five before he was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Chennai were held to 7-191 in reply and with both sides level on 14 points, Bengaluru went through to the playoffs on net run rate after a sixth win in a row.

Rachin Ravindra hit 61 before Ravindra Jadeja, who made an unbeaten 42, and old warhorse MS Dhoni (25) gave Bengaluru a scare in a stand of 61 as Chennai fell short of the qualification mark.

The match could be Dhoni's last IPL outing as a player and also the final face-off between him and Kohli, who appeared moved to tears at the final result after seasons of underperformance from RCB.

Virat Kohli was moved to tears at the result // AFP/Getty

Dhoni, 42, was widely expected to retire after he led the team to a record-equalling fifth title last year, but vowed to come back for one more season after a knee operation.

Dhoni handed over the captaincy ahead of the season to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the toss and elected to field first in the virtual knockout for the final playoff place.

Kohli and Du Plessis started on the offensive before rain halted their charge after the third over and suddenly the ball began to turn after play resumed.

Both openers waded their way through Chennai's spin charge from Sri Lankan Maheesh Theekshana and New Zealander Mitchell Santner as Kohli hit a couple of sixes.

Glenn Maxwell celebrates his first-ball wicket // AFP/Getty

Santner, a left-arm spinner, denied Kohli his fifty and got du Plessis run out through a deflection from his finger at the non-strikers end.

Rajat Patidar, who hit 41, and Green then steadied the ship and hit back in a partnership of 71 off 28 balls.

Bengaluru returned strong with the ball and Maxwell struck on the first ball of the innings to send back Gaikwad for a duck.

Fast bowler Yash Dayal had Daryl Mitchell caught by Kohli to dent their chase.

But it was du Plessis who pulled off a stunning grab to send back Mitchell Santner.

39-YEAR-OLD FAF DU PLESSIS TOOK ONE OF THE GREATEST CATCHES EVER 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/EgwFhetg1p — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2024

Jadeja and Dhoni raised hopes of a turnaround as Chennai needed 17 off the last over to qualify but Dayal kept his calm to dismiss Dhoni and then gave away just one run.

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already made the playoffs, which will begin with the first qualifier on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

The final is on May 26 in Chennai.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 13 9 3 0 1 1.428 0 19 2 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 13 8 5 0 0 0.273 0 16 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 13 7 5 0 1 0.406 0 15 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 14 7 7 0 0 0.459 0 14 5 Chennai Super Kings CSK 14 7 7 0 0 0.392 0 14 6 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 14 7 7 0 0 -0.377 0 14 7 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 14 7 7 0 0 -0.667 0 14 8 Gujarat Titans GUT 14 5 7 0 2 -1.063 0 12 9 Punjab Kings KXI 13 5 8 0 0 -0.347 0 10 10 Mumbai Indians MI 14 4 10 0 0 -0.318 0 8 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction