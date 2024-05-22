Perry takes on new role for Phoenix in 2024 Hundred

Aussie allrounder to captain Birmingham-based side after missing last year's campaign through injury

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has been unveiled as Birmingham Phoenix captain for this year's Hundred tournament.

Perry, who missed the 2023 Hundred season due a knee injury, replaces Eve Jones as the leader of the Edgbaston-based side for the fourth edition of the competition beginning in July after being retained by the Phoenix for £40,000 (A$76,000) in February.

She had been signed by the Phoenix as their captain last year as well but had to pull out of the tournament with a knee injury suffered in Australia's one-day international series against Ireland a week prior to the tournament.

Perry has captained Sydney Sixers since WBBL|01 // Getty

The 33-year-old has skippered Sydney Sixers in all nine seasons of the Weber WBBL, as well as a Cricket Australia XI against West Indies in 2014 and the Governor General's XI against South Africa in 2016.

She became the first and only player so far to captain 100 WBBL games in 2022.

Perry previously represented the Phoenix in the 2022 edition of The Hundred where she was the side's leading run-scorer (134 at 33.50).

"It was really disappointing to miss out on joining the group last season, so I’m really excited to be back this year," she said in a statement announcing her appointment.

"Playing at Edgbaston in The Hundred has been a special experience.

"We get fantastic crowds, with excellent support, and it is wonderful to see fans from so many varied demographics wearing orange and cheering us on in the Eric Hollies Stand.

"I'm looking forward to joining the whole playing squad, both our existing and new players to work towards a really successful season for the Phoenix."

This year's Hundred, which runs until August 19, will serve as crucial preparation for several Aussie stars in the lead up to October's T20 World Cup, including Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Wareham.

Aussies in The Hundred 2024

Women

Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry (A$76,000)

Manchester Originals: Beth Mooney (A$95,000), Sophie Molineux (A$76,000)

London Spirit: Meg Lanning (A$95,000), Grace Harris (A$76,000), Georgia Redmayne (A$33,000)

Oval Invincibles: Amanda-Jade Wellington (A$57,000)

Trent Rockets: Ashleigh Gardner (A$95,000), Alana King (A$76,000), Heather Graham (A$57,000)

Welsh Fire: Jess Jonassen (A$57,000)

Northern Superchargers: Annabel Sutherland (A$95,000), Phoebe Litchfield (A$95,000), Georgia Wareham (A$76,000)

Southern Brave: Lauren Cheatle (A$27,000)

Men

Birmingham Phoenix: Sean Abbott (A$95,000)

London Spirit: Nathan Ellis (A$191,000)

Oval Invincibles: Adam Zampa (A$191,000), Spencer Johnson (A$114,000)

Northern Superchargers: Matt Short (A$143,000), Daniel Sams (A$143,000)