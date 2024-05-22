RCB bow out despite Green, Maxwell efforts

Cameron Green shone with bat and ball but Glenn Maxwell's horror IPL continued with a golden duck as their team were eliminated

Glenn Maxwell's season-to-forget is over after the out-of-sorts Australian star recorded a golden duck as his Royal Challengers Bengaluru outfit made a playoff exit and had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Aussie teammate and fellow allrounder Cameron Green produced a fine effort with the ball and was handy with the bat in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, but Maxwell's woes with the willow endured as RCB lost their clash with Rajasthan Royals by four wickets.

Maxwell, who had earlier this season taken a break for his mental and physical wellbeing to try and rediscover his batting mojo, had continued to be incisive with the ball, but on a pace-friendly surface was not called upon in the eliminator final.

In the first innings, the ball after Green (27 off 21 balls at No.3) had fallen to Ravichandran Ashwin and with RCB precariously placed at 3-97, Maxwell got a delivery he liked the look of first ball, but out of form he managed to only hole out straight to long-on.

That left his tally for the season at 52 runs from nine innings, at an average of 5.77.

His fourth duck of the campaign also left him joining Dinesh Karthik with the unwanted IPL record of 18 noughts in his IPL career.

The 35-year-old white-ball wizard's drought is in stark contrast to the six months before the IPL which had been so impressive.

While RCB, who had been put in by Rajasthan, did well to recover to 8-172, more woe befell Maxwell when the man with one of the safest pair of hands in the league spilled a chance on the deep midwicket boundary.

Green did put a check on Rajasthan's flying response, getting rid of India star Yashavsi Jaiswal for 45 as his four overs went for just 28.

Cameron Green runs out Dhruv Jurel on a throw from Virat Kohli // AFP/Getty

But it wasn't enough as Riyan Parag (36) and Shimron Hetmyer (26) got Rajasthan's chase back on track and Rovman Powell eventually powered a straight six off New Zealander Lockie Ferguson to seal the Royals' win with an over to spare.

It meant the end of another campaign for RCB's Virat Kohli, who finished as the tournament's top scorer, with 741 runs at an average of 61.75.

Rajasthan next Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by Pat Cummins and starring Travis Head, in Chennai on Friday, with the winners to meet the Mitchell Starc-fired Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday's final.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 14 9 3 0 2 1.428 0 20 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 14 8 5 0 1 0.414 0 17 3 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 14 8 5 0 1 0.273 0 17 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 14 7 7 0 0 0.459 0 14 5 Chennai Super Kings CSK 14 7 7 0 0 0.392 0 14 6 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 14 7 7 0 0 -0.377 0 14 7 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 14 7 7 0 0 -0.667 0 14 8 Gujarat Titans GUT 14 5 7 0 2 -1.063 0 12 9 Punjab Kings KXI 14 5 9 0 0 -0.353 0 10 10 Mumbai Indians MI 14 4 10 0 0 -0.318 0 8 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction