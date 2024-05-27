Breakers back youth to carry strong finish into 2024-25

Teenage quartet earn maiden state contracts with NSW the first to announce their women's list for next season

New South Wales has invested in youth to try and climb back to the top of women's domestic cricket with a trio of rising teenagers earning their maiden state contracts for the 2024-25 season.

The Breakers today announced their 19-player list for next summer with 19-year-olds Sienna Eve, Elsa Hunter and Lauren Kua, and 18-year-old Kate Pelle joining a squad that finished fifth in the Women's National Cricket League last season.

NSW is the first state to confirm their list for 2024-25 after a contracting embargo – in place while the details of a new women's national T20 competition were finalised – was lifted last Tuesday.

NSW Breakers 2024-25 contract list: Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Ebony Hoskin, Elsa Hunter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Kua, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson Ins: Sienna Eve, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, Kate Pelle Outs: Georgia Adams, Saskia Horley, Isa Malgioglio * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Pelle was Australia's second top run-scorer at last year's women's Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, while she also made her Breakers and Sydney Sixers debuts last summer, playing all 14 Weber WBBL|09 matches after first-choice wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy injured her hand.

Left-arm finger spinner Eve also represented Australia at under-19 level alongside Pelle in a tri-series in Sri Lanka earlier this year, collecting 3-10 against England in the second match.

Top-order batter Hunter has been playing internationally for Malaysia (668 runs at 23.03 in 40 T20Is) since making her debut as a 13-year-old in 2019, while Kua – who was also born in Malaysia – was the leading run-scorer in NSW Premier Cricket's top grade last season.

Cricket NSW Head of Female Elite Cricket, Leah Poulton, said signing the four teenagers was the beginning of an exciting new era for the Breakers.

"It's an exciting time for our program with these four talented young players joining what is already a strong squad with a great mix of skillsets and experience," Poulton said.

"It's been great to see the rise of Sienna, Elsa, Lauren and Kate through our pathway programs and Premier Cricket.

"They'll have wonderful teammates and an outstanding group of coaches and support staff to learn from, (and) I'm sure they'll grab this opportunity with both hands.

"Our squad made significant strides in the back half of last season, winning five of their last six matches and we have a great platform to launch into this summer from."

NSW are the most successful side in WNCL history with 20 titles, but last lifted the Ruth Preddy Cup in 2018-19.

The squad features the Cricket Australia contracted trio of Alyssa Healy, Ash Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield, who is only 21 herself, but their availability for NSW is likely to be limited by their increasing international commitments, as it was last season when they managed just two games each.

Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte and Hannah Darlington have all played for Australia and will provide experience to a young squad, while Maitlin Brown, Tahlia Wilson and Sammy-Jo Johnson have also represented Australia A.

00:29 Play video Young gun Pelle takes a one-handed blinder

Three players have dropped off the list from 2023-24 – Georgia Adams, Saskia Horley and Isa Malgioglio, but Poulton stressed Malgioglio and Adams would still play a role for the Breakers across the summer.

Scotland international Horley was granted a release from the final year of her contract to make a permanent move to the UK.

"Isa (Malgioglio) is still in the early stages of a promising career, and we are looking to have Georgia (Adams) back with us this summer," Poulton said.

"We wish Saskia all the best in her move to the UK and look forward to seeing her when she returns for Sydney Thunder later in the year."

The Breakers will return to training at Cricket Central over the next week.