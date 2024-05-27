Former quick takes on SA women's coaching role

Mick Delaney takes the reins for South Australia's women's program with former coach Luke Williams taking on a new role with Adelaide Strikers

Former South Australia and ACT pace bowler Mick Delaney has been appointed head coach of SA's women's team.

Delaney, who was installed as SA Cricket Association's Head of Female Development and Pathways earlier this year, takes over from Luke Williams who has added a role with Adelaide Strikers men's program to his highly successful tenure as WBBL coach.

Originally from Orange in New South Wales' central-west, Delaney joined SA's men's squad in 2010 but did not earn a senior cap during three injury-plagued seasons that included suffering stress fractures in his back.

He then returned to Canberra in 2013 to continue his playing career, and also explored the possibility of representing Ireland (birthplace of his grandparents) before being appointed playing coach of ACT team Ginninderra.

Delaney then took on a high-performance coaching role with Cricket ACT and served as assistant coach to Jono Dean when the Canberra Comets men's team re-entered the national Toyota Second XI competition last summer.

He takes over a talented SA squad which, in addition to Australia regulars Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown, features last season's Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year Emma de Broughe and 2023-24 McCauley Medallist Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Delaney will be flanked by incumbent assistant coach and former Australia batter Nicole Bolton who is in the initial stages of her senior coaching career and is understood not to have applied for the SA top job.

"This is an incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to get started," Delaney said today.

"With so many brilliant players and people both on and off the field, the SA Women's team is ready to take the leap to the ultimate success and I know we have the right people in place to achieve those goals.

"There are certainly big shoes to fill, and I want to take this opportunity to thank Luke Williams for all his continued support and the amazing work he has done with this program.

"I am so excited to get pre-season underway as we resume working towards our targets."

In addition to successful recruits Jemma Barsby (Queensland), Courtney Webb (Tasmania), Kate Peterson (NSW), Maddie Penna (ACT) and Anesu Mushangwe (Zimbabwe), SA have developed exciting home-grown talent.

Pace bowlers Eleanor Larosa, Ella Wilson and Maggie Clark were all members of Australia's squad for last year's inaugural under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, while keeper-batter Paris Hall was named as a reserve.

Williams had taken the team, formerly known as the SA Scorpions, to the final of the Women's National Cricket League competition in 2021-22 and 2022-23 but on both occasions they were trumped by powerhouse rivals Tasmania.

He also led Adelaide Strikers to the past two WBBL crowns, as well as coaching Royal Challengers Bangalore to the India Women's Premier League title earlier this year and assistant coach with reigning Hundred UK women's champions Southern Brave.