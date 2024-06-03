Bayliss returns as Thunder target 'unfinished business'

Trevor Bayliss will get a shot at redemption this summer with the Sydney Thunder mentor accepting a one-year contract extension to coach the club in KFC BBL|14.

The Thunder have stuck with the renowned head coach despite an "unacceptable" BBL|13 campaign where the Western Sydney side finished dead last with just one win for the season.

Bayliss will be under pressure to deliver improved results immediately this coming season in a cut-throat 10-game home-and-away schedule, otherwise change could come quickly with Cricket NSW showing no qualms at parting ways with a coach mid-season, as was the case with former state men's coach Phil Jaques in November 2022.

New Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said the 61-year-old had been entrusted with creating a new era of success in Sydney's west after leading the club to the BBL finals in his first two seasons at the helm.

"'TB' comes with a great deal of experience and expertise and we expect him to lead the team on an upward trajectory this season," Copeland said.

"It's no secret that the performances last season were unacceptable, so improvements across the board are required and expected this summer.

"We have recommitted to Western Sydney with four matches to be played at ENGIE Stadium (formerly Sydney Showground Stadium) and believe the players we have signed, or are looking to sign, will provide Trevor with the tools we need to get back to challenging for a title."

The Thunder have already strengthened their pace bowling stocks for BBL|14 by acquiring South Australian quick Wes Agar from Adelaide Strikers on a two-year deal in a trade that also involved an exchange of second round draft picks.

More player signings are expected to be announced by the club in the coming weeks, with an overseas player also allowed to be snapped up pre-draft on a multi-year deal under the league's new direct signing mechanism.

This summer will mark Bayliss' fourth leading the Thunder since being appointed ahead of BBL|11, which came after helping England to their maiden 50-over men's World Cup triumph as head coach in 2019.

The veteran coach arrived at the club boasting an impressive CV that also included Indian Premier League titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014, and the BBL crown with Sydney Sixers in the competition's inaugural edition in 2011-12.

He also coached the NSW Blues to a Sheffield Shield in 2004-05 and One-Day Cup title in 2005-06 during three years in charge from 2004-07.

Bayliss and star batter David Warner ahead of last season's Sydney Smash at the SCG // Getty

Bayliss inherited a Thunder list that reached the finals in the two seasons prior to his arrival and he continued that run in BBL|11 and BBL|12, during which they lost the Knockout and Eliminator finals on both occasions, before claiming last summer's wooden spoon.

"The squad we are building looks good; we've recruited pretty well, and Thunder are just a good organisation to be involved with," he said.

00:56 Play video Sams gets four in an over, claims Thunder's first BBL five-for

"I've been here three years and there is probably a little bit of unfinished business.

"We've been working towards something over the last few years … and some of the recruitment we've done this year, we should be in a good position to win a number of games. Our ambition should be to win the tournament.

"We have a few very good young players in the likes of Ollie Davies and Tanveer Sangha, who are making their way in the system.

"We've also got some great guys back that are probably a little bit later on in their careers, people like Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew and Daniel Sams, and I'm sure they're looking forward to a successful season as well."

Sydney Thunder BBL|14 squad (so far): Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha

You'll want the best seat in the house for this season's action! Priority access for tickets opens June 4 – Register now