Unplayable Pod: Environmentally conscious six hitting

A convincing win over England as Australia's openers cleared the rope with some solar panel savers

All smiles from the Australian camp after they completed a 36-run win over England at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Contributions from effectively the entire line up guided the Aussies to the impressive victory, which takes them to the top of Group B.

Adam Zampa was named player of the match after dismissing both English openers after a fast start in the chase.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap all the action from Bridgetown, including a spicy moment between Jos Buttler and Matthew Wade.

