Kiwi ace Kerr switches from Heat to Sixers

Sydney Sixers have rocked the WBBL market with the signing of Brisbane Heat regular Amelia Kerr for the next three summers.

New Zealander Kerr, the ICC's number two ranked T20 allrounder, spent five seasons with the Brisbane Heat, making 58 appearances during her time in teal and playing a vital role in the side's championship victory in WBBL|05.

Last summer the leg-spinning allrounder took 10 wickets in 12 matches and was also the competition's 10th highest run-scorer, with 355 at a strike-rate of 121.16.

Kerr will link up with her Mumbai Indians head coach – and current Sydney Sixers head coach – Charlotte Edwards, with the pair looking to follow their 2023 WPL triumph with what would be a first WBBL title for the Sixers since 2017-18.

02:25 Play video Amelia Kerr arrives in WBBL|09 with a rapid fifty

The 23-year-old said she had spoken to her sister, Jess Kerr, and her close friend and fellow Kiwi international Suzie Bates about the prospect of joining the Sydney side, with both having worn magenta previously.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to join the Sixers," she said. "It's a team that has always competed at a high level and to be able to play alongside some world-class players, I believe will help to grow my game.

"Jess and Suzie have both spoken so highly of the club and the environment so I'm looking forward to being a part of it and can hopefully add some value both on and off the field.

"It was an extremely hard decision to leave Brisbane as the players and staff there have been nothing but good to me and I'm very grateful for the five seasons I've spent at the Heat.

"With the scheduling of women's cricket there is not much downtime and being based in Sydney was a big part of my decision. I have close family living in Sydney which will help make the time away from home a lot of fun.

"I want to keep finding ways to better myself as a cricketer and a person so I'm looking forward to this exciting new opportunity with the Sixers."

01:27 Play video Kerr's superb spell ends with career best WBBL figures

Unlike in previous seasons where overseas signings were contracted on a one-year basis, Kerr was signed under the league’s new multi-year contract provision.

The introduction of the multi-year provision enables each club to sign one overseas player each season for up to three years – outside of the WBBL draft – securing high-profile talent for clubs on a longer-term basis.

All remaining overseas players must be secured by clubs via either the draft, or alternatively may be signed as a replacement player in place of a full-time squad member.

Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes said securing Kerr’s signature was a huge win for the club.

"We're obviously incredibly pleased to have secured Amelia," Haynes said. "She's one of the best allrounders in the world and highly sought after for a reason."

Kerr is set to join her New Zealand teammates for their tour of England beginning in July before linking up with the Sixers ahead of WBBL|10.

Sydney Sixers WBBL|10 squad (so far): Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson.

You'll want the best seat in the house for this season's action! Priority access for tickets opens June 4 – Register now