Strikers boosted by Lynn return for full Big Bash season

The BBL's all-time leading run-scorer will be available all summer for the Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers will be treated to a full season of 'Lynnsanity' for the first time with Chris Lynn recommitting for the entire KFC BBL|14 campaign including finals.

This summer will mark the competition's all-time leading run-scorer's third in Adelaide where he's been their highest averaging men's batter (48.00) and second fastest scorer (150, minimum 20 balls) since joining the club ahead of BBL|12.

Since parting ways with Brisbane Heat following BBL|11, Lynn's commitments with Gulf Giants in the UAE T20 league in late January meant he wasn't available for the final few matches in his first two seasons with the Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers BBL|14 squad (so far): James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Chris Lynn, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

Although he's not yet part of an ILT20 list for the 2025 season after he wasn't retained by Gulf Giants in June, the Strikers have today confirmed the 34-year-old Big Bash great had penned a new one-year deal for BBL|14 that included availability for finals.

Lynn missed the Strikers' two finals in BBL|13 as a late-season revival saw them knock off the Scorchers in the Knockout in Perth before falling at the penultimate hurdle to eventual champions the Heat in the Challenger.

03:02 Play video Lynn lights up Adelaide to finish 2023 with powerful 83no

The Strikers surged into the top four with four straight victories to finish the regular season with Lynn missing the final two of those matches through injury before departing for the UAE.

The veteran right-hander joins Henry Thornton in recommitting to the Strikers for the upcoming summer, with the club also securing the returns of Alex Ross and Jordan Buckingham this off-season.

The Strikers begin the new campaign against Sydney Thunder in Canberra on December 17 after the full BBL|14 schedule was released last Friday.

"I can't wait to get back with the lads and play in front of our amazing Strikers fans at Adelaide Oval," said Lynn, who has been named in the competition's official Team of the Tournament in each of his two seasons at the club.

"I'm confident we can progress even further this season and excited to get started now that the schedule for BBL|14 has been released."

Securing Lynn's return shores up a stable top order for the BBL|07 champions with two-time reigning player of the season Matt Short locked away until the end of BBL|15, with D'Arcy Short and Jake Weatherald signed until the end of this summer.

The club also remains confident of re-signing Aussie star Travis Head following a breakthrough Indian Premier League campaign with runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad this year and an impressive T20 World Cup for Australia last month.

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey is also tipped to return for next season, potentially making for a power-packed batting line-up towards the end of the season with the Strikers set to play three games following the pair's international commitments at the end of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test.

"We're thrilled to have Chris returning for a third season," said Strikers interim general manager Shaun Williams.

"While his batting exploits speak for themselves, the experience and leadership he brings to our playing group and the assistance he provides for younger players as well as our coaching staff is equally invaluable.

"Chris is a box office attraction and is a vital part of a versatile and talented squad that we believe will again challenge for the title in BBL|14."

The Strikers are yet to name a new head coach for the upcoming season following Jason Gillespie's resignation in March, with their new general manager of cricket, Simon Insley, expected to arrive from New Zealand in the coming weeks.

The Strikers will have picks 5, 11, 20 and 29 in September's BBL|14 Draft, improving their second-round position by two spots after trading fast bowler Wes Agar to the Sydney Thunder.

They will have retention rights over Rashid Khan, Jamie Overton, David Payne and Adam Hose should those players nominate for the draft. They can also sign one international to a multi-year deal prior to the BBL|14 Draft under the league's new contracting mechanism for overseas players.