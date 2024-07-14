Sixers snare Sippel to boost pace stocks for WBBL|10

The Brisbane Heat exodus has continued with quick Courtney Sippel set to don the magenta in WBBL|10 and beyond

Sydney Sixers have continued making big off-season moves ahead of WBBL|10, poaching Courtney Sippel from the Brisbane Heat on a three-year deal.

The addition of rising star Sippel, who spent five seasons in teal following her debut in 2019, comes after the club also lured New Zealand superstar Amelia Kerr away from Brisbane on a three-year contract.

Sippel has played 48 games since her first appearance in WBBL|05, taking 44 wickets.

The 23-year-old has become a regular in Australia A squads, most recently included in the touring party to meet India A in all formats next month.

The Queenslander joins the Sixers’ already formidable pace brigade, which includes Australia legend Ellyse Perry alongside Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle and Kate Peterson.

Sixers squad (so far) for WBBL|10: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson Ins: Amelia Kerr (Heat), Courtney Sippel (Heat) Outs: TBC Local players off contract: Jade Allen, Mathilda Carmichael, Emma Hughes, Gabby Sutcliffe, Hannah Trethwey WBBL|09 overseas players: Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Linsey Smith (England), Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr (both New Zealand) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 2, 10, 23, 26

"Courtney is not only an incredibly exciting young player, but from what we have seen from her, she’s a fantastic person who embodies all that the Sixers are about," Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said.

"It’s a terrific opportunity for her to be mentored by some of the best players and coaches in the game and we know she’s looking forward to getting amongst our group and soaking up all that she can.

"We have a really established lineup of senior players who have been our nucleus for a long time, but the talent we are able to add to that group with the likes of Amelia Kerr and now Courtney makes us really pleased looking towards the future."

Despite their undeniable star-power, the Sixers have made the finals just once in the last five seasons.

They followed up an outstanding WBBL|08 campaign, which saw them finish the regular season on top of the table only to fall short to the Strikers in the final, with another tough run in WBBL|09, starting slow before falling short in their belated run at the top four.

But the additions of Sippel and Kerr could help shift that trend, as they strengthen what was already one of the strongest lists in the competition.

The Sixers also scored pick No.2 in the overseas player draft lottery.

Sippel is the fifth confirmed departure from the Heat, who will also have a new coach this season with Mark Sorrel taking the reins from Ashley Noffke after the latter took on a new role in New Zealand.

The loss of Kerr to the Sixers was followed by young gun Georgia Voll’s move to Sydney Thunder, while Mikayla Hinkley has signed with the Scorchers and South Africa’s Mignon du Preez is expecting twins and will be unavailable this season.

Heat squad (so far) for WBBL|10: Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne Ins: Nadine de Klerk. Outs: Georgia Voll (Thunder), Amelia Kerr (Sixers), Mikayla Hinkley (Scorchers), Courtney Sippel (Sixers), Mignon du Preez Local players off contract: Lucy Hamilton, Grace Parsons, Bonnie Berry (local replacement player) WBBL|09 overseas players: Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Sarah Glenn (England), Bess Heath (England), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 7, 15, 18, 31

But the club have locked away Australia T20 star Grace Harris on a new two-year deal, while the core of their local talent was already signed on for WBBL|10.

The Heat have also secured Proteas allrounder Nadine de Klerk on a two-year contract, under the league’s new provision that allows each club to sign one overseas player ahead of the draft.

Players remaining off contract for the Heat include Australia A representative Grace Parsons and Australia Under-19 quick Lucy Hamilton.