Scorchers lock in Aussie star King on long-term deal

Alana King will be a Scorcher for at least another three seasons, as the club looks to secure its long-term future

Perth Scorchers have locked in Australia star Alana King on a long-term deal, ensuring the leg-spinner will remain in orange until at least the end of WBBL|12.

King already had one year remaining on her contract, but the Scorchers are taking no chances with the 28-year-old, who put pen to paper on a further two-year extension.

The spinner has become a vital part of the Scorchers attack since joining the club from Melbourne Stars ahead of WBBL|07, taking 52 scalps at 17.50 while conceding just 6.13 runs per over in her 43 games for the club.

"She has had an incredible impact on our playing group since she joined us three seasons ago, including playing a key role in our WBBL|07 title-winning side," coach Becky Grundy said.

"It’s been amazing to watch her grow since she moved to Perth. Her motivation to learn, improve when challenged and hunger to get the best out of herself has allowed her to develop in a world-class performer for both the Scorchers and Australia.

"Her leadership around the group also stands out. Not only is she a much-loved teammate, but she has the ability to lift the energy of the group when they need it most, which is a really special trait."

Scorchers squad (so far) for WBBL|10: Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo In: Mikayla Hinkley (Heat). Out: Taneale Peschel (Thunder) Local players off contract: Amy Edgar, Beth Mooney, Charis Bekker, Lisa Griffith, Zoe Britcliffe (local replacement player) WBBL|09 overseas players: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill (all England) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 8, 16, 17, 32

While Scorchers fans will be relieved to know King is secured long term, they will no doubt be eager for news on out of contract Australia opener Beth Mooney.

Mooney is one of five local players still off contract following WBBL|09 but given the 30-year-old has thrived since moving to the club in 2020, it seems unlikely she would be convinced to move elsewhere.

The Scorchers have one confirmed departure from the group that finished second on the table at the end of the regular season in 2023-24, with quick Taneale Peschel moving to Sydney Thunder.

Perth are one of four WBBL clubs who have yet to reveal if they will take advantage of the new signing provision which enables each club to recruit one overseas player for up to three years outside of the draft.

However the Scorchers are unlikely to be able to retain the services of Natalie Sciver-Brunt this season, after the England superstar told the BBC last month she would not make herself available to play in the WBBL this season, with the tournament starting immediately after the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, and partly overlapping with England’s tour of South Africa starting in late November.