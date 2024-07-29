Sandhu switches to Gades after 11 years with Thunder

Melbourne Renegades have injected more experience into their pace attack, signing Queensland quick Gurinder Sandhu for KFC BBL|14.

The Renegades will be Sandhu's third Big Bash club, ending his 11-year association with Sydney Thunder after his two-year contract expired at the end of last season.

"A change up is always good; you get to learn new things with access to different coaches and teammates with different skillsets and ways of thinking about the game," said Sandhu.

"The season can’t come quick enough. I’m really excited to get down there, link up with the boys, work hard, make the most of the opportunity I’ve been given and execute whatever role I’m given."

The Thunder are well stocked in the pace department this summer after trading in Wes Agar from Adelaide Strikers to join quicks Daniel Sams, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew and emerging 20-year-old right-armer Will Salzmann.

Melbourne Renegades BBL|14 squad (so far): Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

Sandhu claimed just the one wicket in four appearances for the Thunder last season, taking his career tally at the club to 71 at 25.64 in 70 matches, while he also took two wickets in three matches as a replacement player for the Sydney Sixers in BBL|10.

His best return for the Thunder came in BBL|11 when he snared a hat-trick against Perth Scorchers – the third of his professional career – in a career-best T20 spell of 4-22.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed an excellent past three summers with both red and white ball for the Bulls, earning an Australia A call-up last September where he ripped through New Zealand A in Mackay with 5-27.

The two-time ODI quick finished last season as their leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format (9 at 25.66) and second highest in the Sheffield Shield (31 at 25.96), capping an exceptional three-year period since relocating to Queensland as an uncontracted player in the winter of 2020.

Known for his ability to swing the ball and deceptive changes of pace, Sandhu bolsters an already star-studded Renegades attack featuring Australia's Test and limited-overs spinners Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa, fellow internationally capped quicks Kane Richardson and Will Sutherland, and fiery right-armer Tom Rogers.

“Gurinder’s experience in the Big Bash and his proven track record as a talented bowler at domestic and international level makes him an extremely valuable addition to our squad," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"Gurinder brings a cool head and a competitive edge that will be an asset for us as we strive for success this season. His presence will not only strengthen our bowling attack but provide added leadership to our playing group.

"Having someone of Gurinder’s calibre in our team is a big boost, and we can’t wait to see him in action wearing the Renegades colours."

Sandhu is the Renegades second recruit for BBL|14 after luring Josh Brown from Brisbane Heat, as the club looks to reset following the retirements of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh and their seventh-placed finish last season.

They'll also have a new head coach in Cameron White after parting ways with David Saker in May.

The Renegades will open their BBL|14 campaign against the Sixers on December 16 after the full season schedule was revealed earlier this month.