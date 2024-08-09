World Cup heroes included in Australia's U19 squad

The youngest member of Australia's U19 World Cup winning squad headlines a group of talented youths that will get a crash course in combatting subcontinent conditions with a multi-format tour of India next month.

Oliver Peake and fellow 2024 U19 World Cup winner Aidan O'Connor have been included in a 16-player group that will play three 50-over and two four-day matches against India's U19s.

The pair are the only two who remain eligible for U19 selection from the side that went undefeated through this year's U19 World Cup in South Africa in January and February, culminating in a comprehensive 79-run victory over India in Benoi.

Australia U19 men’s squad to tour India Thomas Brown (SA), Simon Budge (WA), Zac Curtain (Tas), Riley Kingsell (NSW), Steven Hogan (Qld), Lincoln Hobbs (WA), Harry Hoekstra (Vic) Christian Howe (Vic), Aidan O’Connor (Tas), Ollie Patterson (NSW), Ollie Peake (Vic), Vishwa Ramkumar (Vic), Lachlan Ranaldo (SA), Hayden Schiller (SA), Addison Sheriff (NSW), Alex Lee Young (NSW)

Still just 17 years old, Peake was an unlikely hero of Australia's U19 World Cup win in South Africa after being a late entrant to the tournament as an injury replacement player.

The left-hander was thrust straight into the starting XI and shone in a middle-order finisher role, hitting 25no against England before clutch knocks in the semi-final (49 against Pakistan) and the decider (46no against India).

Peake has been included in Cricket Victoria's "Targeted Rookie Program" for this season, a new high-performance initiative from the state, while O'Connor, who was on a rookie contract with Tasmania last summer, has signed a fresh two-year rookie deal with the state.

Fresh faces in the squad include Addison Sherrif, a pace-bowling allrounder from NSW who earned player of the tournament honours at the 2022-23 U17 national championships with 222 runs and nine wickets.

Western Australia's Simon Budge, who dominated with the bat at that 2022-23 U17 nationals as a 15-year-old, has also been included as has highly-rated Queensland batter Steve Hogan.

The squad includes four players from each of Victoria and New South Wales, three from South Australia, two each from Tasmania and Western Australia and Hogan as the lone Queenslander.

Cricket Australia's head of national development , Sonya Thompson, said: "It is exciting to commence a new World Cup cycle and provide the next generation of emerging talent with the opportunity to represent Australia at international level.

"The upcoming India tour will give a new squad of players the chance to play a multi-format series and challenge them to adapt to different conditions outside of Australia.

"Ensuring our pathway programs are strong is a major priority for Australian cricket and we’re committed to increasing opportunities for our most talented emerging players at both a domestic and international level."

Australia will be looking to defend the U19 Men's World Cup title at the next tournament in 2026 to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Final confirmation of the schedule and location of matches on the Indian tour, as well as broadcast details, are set to be confirmed by Indian officials soon.