Strikers land WBBL coup with India star Mandhana

A plan several years in the making has come to fruition in a huge boost for Adelaide Strikers quest for a WBBL three-peat

A plan several years in the making has finally come to fruition for Adelaide Strikers, who have secured the prized signature of India superstar Smriti Mandhana for their bid at a Weber WBBL three-peat.

The elegant left-handed opener has been signed under the league's new overseas player pre-signing provision, joining the two-time reigning champions ahead of Sunday's draft.

Mandhana's arrival would be "the missing piece of the puzzle" for the Strikers, club icon Megan Schutt told cricket.com.au.

Schutt also revealed the club had been chasing the Indian star for several years, thanks to her links with coach Luke Williams at Southern Brave in The Hundred and more recently at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League.

"Countless hours hounding her has helped," Schutt said when asked how they got Mandhana over the line.

"I did see her over at The Brave in The Hundred (this month) and really rekindled that friendship.

"I played with her at RCB, Tahlia's played with her a bunch, and she loves Luke's coaching style.

"She's committed, which is great ... and having a leftie up top is going to be huge for us.

"Her flair, the areas and pockets she hits to in the ground, I think she plays really well in Australian conditions, her knowledge of the game, she's one of the leaders in India.

"She's a complete package for us."

03:24 Play video Mandhana equals highest ever WBBL score with unbeaten ton

India are due to host New Zealand in three one-dayers immediately after the T20 World Cup wraps up in the UAE in late October, likely delaying Mandhana's arrival.

But with India due to play Australia in three ODIs in Brisbane and Perth directly after the WBBL final, the left-hander should be available at the business end of the Strikers' bid for a third consecutive title.

The Strikers will be Mandhana's fourth WBBL club, following previous stints at the Heat (WBBL|02), the Hurricanes (WBBL|04) and the Thunder (WBBL|07).

"Excited is an understatement," Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath told cricket.com.au.

"We've been trying to get her for a few years now, in constant comms (with her) and her batting is just unbelievable.

"She's a very elegant batter and has the ability to take away games from opposition very quickly."

The introduction of the multi-year provision enables each club to sign one overseas player for up to three years outside of the WBBL draft, securing high-profile talent for clubs on a longer-term basis.

All remaining overseas players must be secured by clubs via either the draft on September 1, or alternatively, signed as a replacement player in place of a full-time squad member post-draft.

Players secured under the pre-draft provision must be available for the entire season from WBBL|11 onwards – although Mandana and Hayley Matthews (Renegades) have only signed one-year deals.

All eight WBBL clubs have now confirmed their pre-signings, with Mandhana and Matthews joined by Amelia Kerr (Sixers), Sophie Devine (Scorchers) Nadine de Klerk (Heat), Marizanne Kapp (Stars), Chamari Athapaththu (Thunder) and Lizelle Lee (Hurricanes).

The Strikers have also agreed to trade draft picks with the Renegades ahead of Sunday's WBBL|10 draft.

The Strikers have given picks 19 and 30 to the Renegades, receiving picks 22 and 27 in return.

The Draft will be held on Sunday, September 1 and will be broadcast live across The Seven Network, 7plus, Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.