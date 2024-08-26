Bairstow, Moeen axed as England name fresh faces for Aussie tour

First squads of the post-Matthew Mott era see a handful of new names in the mix for Australia's T20 and ODI tour of England in September

World Cup winners Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali look set to have played their last games for England after being axed in a shake-up of the white-ball set-up.

Australian Matthew Mott was sacked as head coach of the limited-overs side last month after disappointing title defences in the ODI and T20 World Cups and the appetite for change has continued with the removal of the two veterans for the forthcoming series against Australia.

Five uncapped players have been called up for Marcus Trescothick's first assignment as interim coach: South African-born pace bowler John Turner, Barbadian-born allrounder Jacob Bethell and left-arm seamer Josh Hull are selected in both formats; Dan Mousley and Jordan Cox come into the T20 reckoning.

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner

Moeen has been an influential vice-captain to Jos Buttler but is now 37 and has acknowledged his international career is winding down. Bairstow turns 35 next month and lost his Test spot earlier this summer but has made clear his desire to continue for England.

However, despite having more than a year left on his central contract, it seems clear England are looking to move in a different direction.

Chris Jordan has also been moved on while Liam Livingstone has retained his T20 spot but misses out on the 50-over matches.

Jofra Archer is in both squads while another eye-catching pick is that of South African-born Durham seamer Brydon Carse, who completes a three-month ban for historical betting offences this week. He has not played competitively since May 10 due to his suspension.

With the T20 series starting on September 11, the day after the final Test against Sri Lanka is due to conclude, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Matthew Potts have been omitted. But they are in the squad for the five-match ODI series.

Joe Root has been rested while Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood are injured.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith (Scotland games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: First T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 6: Second T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST