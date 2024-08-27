Every squad for the women's T20 World Cup (so far)

Keep up to date with the official squads for this year's women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates as they drop

Group A

Australia

Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Darcie Brown has recovered from a foot injury to be named in Australia's squad, but there is no room for in-form spinner Jess Jonassen. Alyssa Healy will make her World Cup captaincy debut, while Phoebe Litchfield will appear in an ICC tournament for the first time.

Express quick Tayla Vlaeminck will play in a World Cup for the first time since 2018, and Sophie Molineux for the first time since 2020.

India

Squad: Yet to be announced.

New Zealand

Squad: Yet to be announced.

Pakistan

Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan. Traveling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk). Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani

Pakistan have named a new captain for their T20 World Cup campaign, with Fatima Sana taking the reins from Nida Dar.

It is the next step in the rise of pace-bowling allrounder Fatima, who at 22 years of age has played 40 T20Is for Pakistan and who has twice filled in as ODI skipper. Allrounder Dar has also been included in the squad, while Pakistan have made just one change to their recent Asia Cup squad, with batter Sadaf Shamas replacing keeper-batter Najiha Alvi.

Sri Lanka

Squad: Yet to be announced.

Group B

Squad: Yet to be announced.

Bangladesh

Squad: Yet to be announced.

England

Squad: To be announced on August 27.

Scotland

Squad: Yet to be announced.

South Africa

Squad: Yet to be announced.

West Indies

Squad: Yet to be announced.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-up matches

September 29: v England, ICC Academy, midnight Sept 30 AEST

October 1: v West Indies, ICC Academy, midnight Oct 2 AEST

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: v Sri Lanka, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, midnight Oct 6 AEST

October 8: v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 9 AEDT

October 11 v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 12 AEDT

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

